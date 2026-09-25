Donald Trump's visit to Saturday's Texas-Tennessee game could affect more than the security lines around Neyland Stadium. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian has revealed that his team must be ready for its communication systems to suddenly stop working if Trump moves around the stadium, including when he enters, leaves or changes locations. The White House confirmed Trump will attend the SEC matchup in Knoxville on Saturday, September 26. Sarkisian said the team could lose coach headsets and coach-to-player communication without warning, forcing Texas to prepare for those interruptions before facing Tennessee. The Associated Press reported Sarkisian's comments on September 24.

Donald Trump's Movement Could Cut Texas Coaches' Headsets During Tennessee Game

Sarkisian explained that the communication problem comes from security procedures used when the president moves around a stadium. If Trump enters, exits or changes locations, communication can be cut for a short period. That includes the headsets used by coaches and the systems used to communicate with players.

Sarkisian said Texas must have a plan because the interruptions can happen without warning. He specifically mentioned a situation where Trump could leave during the fourth quarter or even stop to use the restroom. “You get no warning. It just gets cut out,” Sarkisian said.

The Texas coach has already dealt with the same type of situation. He was Alabama's offensive coordinator when Trump attended Alabama's 2019 game against LSU. That experience means Texas can prepare its coaches and players for possible communication gaps before Saturday's matchup in Knoxville.

Trump's Previous Games Show How Security Can Affect Sports Events

The issue has also come up around other major sporting events involving Trump. Sarkisian said Miami experienced a brief communication loss when Trump left the 2026 College Football Playoff championship game. CBS Sports reported that sources agreed communication was lost briefly, although they differed on exactly when it happened.

There will also be extra security measures for Saturday's game. Tennessee officials have advised fans to arrive early because of Secret Service screening, while ESPN's College GameDay will also be in Knoxville. Front Office Sports reported that Trump is not expected to appear on the pregame show, although ESPN plans to show him during the game.

For Texas and Tennessee, the main issue on the field is that coaches must be ready if their normal communication suddenly disappears. Trump's visit therefore adds a security-related factor that players and coaches will have to account for during a major SEC matchup.