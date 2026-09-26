Mike Vrabel is showing two sides of his job with the New England Patriots. On one side, he is the calm coach seen in press conferences. On the other, former Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest remembers a louder and tougher player. That old edge helped shape New England's defense during its Super Bowl years. Now, Vrabel has another problem to solve before Week 3. Starting right guard Mike Onwenu is on injured reserve after breaking his right ankle against Pittsburgh. Vrabel has turned to veteran Greg Van Roten, adding a change to a team already adjusting.

Willie McGinest Explains How Mike Vrabel Used Research, Talk And Pressure To Get Inside Opponents' Heads

McGinest recently spoke about Vrabel's playing days and made it clear that the linebacker was not always quiet.

“One thing you have to know about Vrabel, you'd rather have him on your team than against you … because he was a real [expletive],” McGinest said.

The former Patriots linebacker said Vrabel studied opponents closely. He would learn personal details and use them during games. McGinest said that kind of talk could get under an opponent's skin.

“A big part of the game [of football] is mental,” McGinest added. “Vrabel was the master. He'd just sit over there with his devilish laugh. … We love, you, you're our brother. But you're an [expletive], man.”

Willie McGinest on former teammate and now #Patriots HC Mike Vrabel:



“One thing that you have to know about Vrabel, you'd rather have him on your team than playing against him because he was an a*****e. He was an a*****e. Vrabel was smart, he would say certain things, he would… pic.twitter.com/KjZvOchlvW — Carlos A. Lopez (@LosTalksPats) September 25, 2026

That edge became part of a defense that helped New England win its first three Super Bowls. Vrabel was not the biggest name when he arrived from the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he became a major part of the Patriots' early success.

Mike Vrabel Now Has To Use That Same Tough Edge As Greg Van Roten Steps In For Mike Onwenu

Vrabel now has a different kind of challenge. The Patriots lost Onwenu to a broken right ankle in their Week 2 win over the Steelers. The veteran guard was placed on injured reserve and will miss at least four weeks.

Greg Van Roten is set to take over at right guard in Week 3. Ben Brown and Walter Rouse were also considered, but Van Roten had already stepped in after Onwenu left the Pittsburgh game.

The veteran has played two games this season and has logged 40 offensive snaps. He has also played 146 games in his NFL career, with 105 starts.

Van Roten has allowed two pressures this season but no sacks. That gives Vrabel an experienced option as the Patriots try to keep the offensive line steady.

The move also shows the difference between Vrabel the former player and Vrabel the coach. His playing days were built around pressure and mind games. His current job is about making quick choices when injuries force the team to change.

For New England, the next game will test both parts of Vrabel's role. He needs the line to protect the quarterback while also keeping the team focused. Van Roten now carries that responsibility in a bigger spot.