Amazon Music has officially unveiled its Season 5 lineup for Amazon Music Live, the post-game concert series that airs on Prime Video and Twitch after Thursday Night Football. Doja Cat, Noah Kahan, Don Toliver, and Lainey Wilson are among the confirmed performers for the 2026 edition of the pre-taped concert series, which airs directly after Thursday Night Football on Amazon Music, Prime Video, and Twitch. The announcement lands on the opening week of the NFL season, giving football and music fans alike something to circle on the calendar well into October.

Who is performing on Amazon Music Live after Thursday Night Football in 2026?

Noah Kahan is first up, performing after the Atlanta Falcons visit the Green Bay Packers on September 24. The timing is not incidental. Kahan's slot takes fans inside his Great Divide World Tour farewell show at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, making it a rare chance to catch the tour's emotional send-off through a national broadcast window. He heads to Australia the very next day to continue the tour's Oceania leg.

Don Toliver follows in Week 4 on October 1, after the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Cleveland Browns in a divisional matchup. Toliver had a banner year in 2026, notching his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with OCTANE, released in January. His run of momentum makes the Amazon slot feel less like a promotional appearance and more like a victory lap.

Lainey Wilson takes over Mohegan Sun Arena on October 10, a venue with sentimental value since it's where she played her first arena show in 2023. The performance airs on October 15, following the Seahawks-Broncos matchup in Denver.

Doja Cat closes out the announced schedule in Week 8. Her performance is set for October 29, following the Carolina Panthers-Green Bay Packers game at Lambeau Field. She is also slated to kick off the North American leg of her Tour Ma Vie world tour on October 1 in Detroit, with a special birthday concert at The Forum in Los Angeles on October 22. The Amazon appearance lands a week after that, essentially bridging two major moments in what is already shaping up to be a loaded fall run for her.

What games are tied to the Amazon Music Live performances in 2026?

The scheduling choices are worth noting because they anchor the concerts to genuinely compelling matchups. The Green Bay Packers host two of the four games receiving post-game concerts, in Weeks 3 and 8. The Seahawks-Broncos game in Week 6 carries added weight as a rematch of Super Bowl 48. Amazon is clearly pairing entertainment muscle with games that already carry natural storylines, not just picking random slots to fill.

The full confirmed schedule stands as follows: Week 3 (September 24) features Noah Kahan after the Falcons-Packers game; Week 4 (October 1) brings Don Toliver after Steelers-Browns; Week 6 (October 15) sees Lainey Wilson perform after Seahawks-Broncos; and Week 8 (October 29) closes with Doja Cat after Panthers-Packers.

Amazon Music Live first launched in 2022 with Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kane Brown among its inaugural performers. Since then, the roster has expanded every season to pull from across genres. This year's mix of folk, hip-hop, and country follows that same cross-genre approach, with the added draw of artists who are each in the middle of significant career moments rather than coasting on catalog.