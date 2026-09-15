The Los Angeles Chargers entered the 2026 season hoping Jim Harbaugh could finally turn regular-season success into playoff progress. Instead, a 26-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals has brought back an old concern around the team. The Chargers looked out of rhythm, struggled to finish drives and failed to build on their chances. Harbaugh later admitted he wished his starters had received more preseason snaps. Now, former Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko has taken the criticism a step further, questioning whether Harbaugh has truly changed the franchise's fortunes beyond winning games during the regular season.

Breiden Fehoko Questions What Jim Harbaugh Has Really Changed With The Los Angeles Chargers

Fehoko did not hold back while discussing Harbaugh on The Fehoko Show. He questioned whether the coach's regular-season success has hidden a larger problem.

“When the world finds out about you, Jim Harbaugh, that you're just the NFL version of James Franklin, then people will start to realize that, holy [ _ ] this guy's a fraud. Jim Harbaugh can win a lot of games every year. A Jim Harbaugh win you 10 games. Jim Harbaugh win you 11 games. That'll buy him another year on the contract,” Fehoko said.

The comments came after the Los Angeles Chargers won 11 games in each of Harbaugh's first two seasons but failed to win a playoff game. Their postseason exits came against the Houston Texans in 2024 and the New England Patriots in 2025.

Jim Harbaugh on what went wrong for the Chargers: “quite a few things”. He went on to say “it's not the start we wanted” and that it's “going to be about our resolve.” pic.twitter.com/tT3fHQRpPM — Ryan DePaul (@RyanDePaul) September 13, 2026

That record gives Fehoko's criticism a clear context. Harbaugh has improved the team's regular-season results, but the Los Angeles Chargers still have not produced the postseason breakthrough expected from a roster led by Justin Herbert.

Jim Harbaugh Admits The Los Angeles Chargers Made Costly Preparation Mistakes Against Arizona

The Week 1 defeat also exposed problems that Harbaugh acknowledged himself. The Los Angeles Chargers had several opportunities but could not turn them into enough points, while the Arizona Cardinals pulled away after halftime.

“We made some preseason-type of mistakes,” Harbaugh said Monday. “Now in retrospect, I wish we'd played our guys a little bit more in the preseason and given them those reps.”

Justin Herbert finished with 209 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception while being sacked three times. Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey also left with a rib injury after catching five passes for 82 yards and a touchdown.

For Harbaugh, the immediate task is fixing those issues before the Los Angeles Chargers face the Las Vegas Raiders. But Fehoko's remarks have added another layer to the pressure. The early loss has once again placed the spotlight on whether Harbaugh can take the Los Angeles Chargers beyond winning seasons and into meaningful playoff success.