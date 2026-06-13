Victor Wembanyama will be on the floor when the San Antonio Spurs take on the New York Knicks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday night. With San Antonio trailing 3-1 in the series, there is no room for error. The Spurs are still trying to recover from their painful Game 4 collapse, where they let a 29-point lead slip away. Now, as the series shifts to a must-win situation, all eyes are once again on Wembanyama and how much he can carry his team.

Victor Wembanyama Expected To Play As Spurs Fight To Extend NBA Finals

The good news for Spurs fans is simple: Wembanyama is expected to play. The matchup is scheduled for Saturday, June 13, at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. San Antonio needs a victory to keep its championship hopes alive, while the Knicks are one win away from lifting the trophy.

The challenge, however, may be even bigger than expected. According to the NBA's official injury report, backup center Luke Kornet is listed as questionable because of an illness. While Kornet has not played a major role in the Finals, his minutes have helped provide valuable rest for Wembanyama against New York's physical frontcourt.

That development could force San Antonio to lean even harder on its franchise star. Wembanyama already played 44 minutes in Game 4, and if Kornet cannot go, the Spurs may have little choice but to increase his workload once again. That possibility leads directly into the biggest question facing the Spurs entering Game 5.

Victor Wembanyama May Carry Bigger Responsibility In Must-Win Game 5

Sometimes, playoff basketball comes down to one player doing a little more than usual. For San Antonio, that player is clearly Wembanyama. The deeper this series goes, the more important every minute he spends on the court becomes.

Wembanyama has averaged 25 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks while playing more than 40 minutes per game. Those numbers have helped keep the Spurs competitive, even as the Knicks have controlled much of the series behind their physical style of play.

If Kornet is unavailable, San Antonio may turn to smaller lineups or less experienced options in the frontcourt. Neither provides the same rim protection or offensive impact as Wembanyama. With the season on the line, the Spurs may simply need their star to do more.