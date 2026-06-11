The New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 in Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals on Wednesday night, overcoming a staggering 29-point deficit at Madison Square Garden, sending fans into a tizzy. The win now gives New York a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven championship series and moves the franchise within one win of its first NBA title since 1973.

Knicks Score Last Night: New York 107, Spurs 106

For much of the night, the New York Knicks looked headed for a crushing defeat. San Antonio dominated the first half and built a lead that reached 29 points in the third quarter. The Spurs were in complete control, while a stunned Madison Square Garden crowd watched New York struggle on both ends of the floor.

Then things turned. The Knicks had the biggest comeback ever seen in an NBA Finals game. New York outscored San Antonio 58-30 in the second half and closed the game on a stunning late surge to steal victory from the Spurs.

OG Anunoby And Jalen Brunson Lead Historic Rally

Jalen Brunson once again delivered when the Knicks needed him most. The star guard finished with 36 points and seven assists, helping spark the comeback after New York spent most of the game chasing the Spurs.

OG Anunoby was equally brilliant. He scored 33 points, knocked down seven three-pointers and gave the defining moment of the night. With just 1.2 seconds remaining, Anunoby tipped in a missed Brunson three-pointer to give the Knicks their first lead of the game and complete the comeback. The basket sent Madison Square Garden into absolute chaos and became one of the biggest plays in modern Knicks history.

San Antonio received 24 points and 13 rebounds from Victor Wembanyama but the Spurs could not hold onto their huge advantage as New York's defence tightened dramatically after halftime.

What Does The Knicks Result Mean For The NBA Finals?

The win gives the Knicks a commanding 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals and puts them one victory away from ending a 53-year championship drought. It also leaves the Spurs needing to win three straight games to keep their title hopes alive.

Game 5 will now shift to San Antonio, where the Knicks will have their first opportunity to clinch the NBA championship.