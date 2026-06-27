Tears, trophies, and NBA Draft celebrations usually dominate basketball headlines. But for Cameron Boozer, the story goes far beyond the court. Days after the former Duke star was selected third overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2026 NBA Draft, an emotional family story resurfaced online. Years before becoming an NBA prospect, Cameron and his twin brother Cayden played a crucial role in saving their older brother Carmani, who was born with severe sickle cell disease. The story, first shared by the Boozer family in interviews with People and ESPN, has once again touched fans worldwide.

How Cameron Boozer Helped Save Brother Carmani's Life

Former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer and his wife CeCe Boozer learned shortly after welcoming their first son, Carmani, that he had severe sickle cell disease, a rare inherited blood disorder. Doctors told the family that the best chance for a cure would be a stem cell transplant from a perfectly matched sibling donor.

After consulting specialists in Florida, the family decided to pursue IVF with preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD). The process allowed doctors to identify embryos that were free from the disease and were also a genetic match for Carmani. On July 18, 2007, twins Cameron and Cayden Boozer were born, and doctors collected stem cells from their umbilical cord blood.

When Carmani was around 21 months old, he underwent a transplant using those stem cells. According to People, the treatment was successful, and Carmani was cured. The remarkable journey later inspired the family to raise awareness about stem cell donation and blood disorders, turning a personal struggle into a message of hope.

Cameron And Cayden Boozer Were Born Through IVF For A Life-Saving Mission

The Boozer family's story often leaves people amazed because Cameron and Cayden were brought into the world for a purpose much bigger than basketball. Yet, despite the medical challenges surrounding their birth, the brothers grew up in a close-knit family that never let illness define them.

Speaking about their journey in previous interviews, the family has emphasized gratitude and faith throughout the process. Cameron himself has previously said he feels he was “born for a purpose.” Today, both brothers have followed in their father's footsteps, starring at Duke and continuing the family's basketball legacy.

The Boozer Family Story Remains Bigger Than Basketball

Cameron's selection by the Memphis Grizzlies on June 23, 2026, marked another major milestone for the Boozer family. While basketball fans are excited about what he can achieve in the NBA, many believe his greatest impact happened long before draft night.

The Boozer family's journey highlights how advances in medicine, combined with love and determination, can change lives. In an era where sports stories often focus only on wins and losses, this one serves as a reminder that some victories truly are bigger than basketball.