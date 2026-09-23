Caitlin Clark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, has been part of some of the biggest moments of her rise from Iowa star to WNBA standout. The high profile relationship of the couple became public in 2023. While fans are curious about Clark's boyfriend's personal life, McCaffery has his own basketball story, along with an impressive academic record and a career in coaching. The two also share something common as both built their names at the University of Iowa. While Clark has drawn much of the spotlight, McCaffery has his own signature in the basketball scene.

Who Is Caitlin Clark's Boyfriend Connor McCaffery?

Connor McCaffery is a former Iowa basketball player who began dating Clark on April 24, 2023. The couple made their relationship public in August 2023 when Clark shared photos of them together on a boat, captioned, "Best end to summer????."

McCaffery was a four-star recruit in Iowa's 2017 class and played as a guard for the Hawkeyes. He also excelled academically, earning two bachelor's degrees in finance and political science. His basketball résumé included five Academic All-Big Ten selections and five team Academic Excellence Awards.

He has also been a steady supporter of Clark during major moments in her career. After she became the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women's basketball, McCaffery shared a video of her record-setting shot and wrote, "So proud" and "Love you 22."

Connor McCaffery's Family And Career

Basketball runs deep in McCaffery's family. His father, Fran McCaffery, has been the head coach at Iowa for 14 years and previously coached at Lehigh, UNC Greensboro and Siena.

McCaffery's own career has moved through several parts of professional and college basketball. After graduating from Iowa in May 2023, he joined the Indiana Pacers as a team assistant. He spent one season with the NBA organization before joining Butler University's men's basketball staff in September 2024.

His mother, Margaret McCaffery, has spoken about the challenges of coaching and once admitted she had hoped her son would choose another career path.

McCaffery was also a dual-sport athlete at Iowa. Along with basketball, he played baseball as a corner outfielder and first baseman. His baseball career showed promise before injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted his path.

All About Caitlin Clark And Connor McCaffery

Clark and McCaffery have marked several personal milestones together since going public. In April 2024, Clark celebrated their first anniversary, while McCaffery has regularly shared messages supporting her biggest achievements.

He was there as Clark finished her Iowa career, including the NCAA championship loss in April 2024. Afterward, he posted a photo of her leaving the court and wrote, "My GOAT."

The pair have also enjoyed time away from basketball. In August 2024, they attended a Yankees game and received a tour of Yankee Stadium's clubhouse. Two months later, they made their red carpet debut at the Golden Gala fundraiser benefiting the Indiana Pacers Foundation.