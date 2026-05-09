Pressure around the Minnesota Timberwolves shifted sharply on Friday night as frustration inside Target Center spilled beyond the scoreboard. What began as a chance for Minnesota to tighten its grip on the Western Conference title race turned into a chaotic evening filled with missed shots, emotional outbursts and a fiery confrontation between coach Chris Finch and veteran NBA referee Tony Brothers. By the final buzzer, the San Antonio Spurs had stolen home-court advantage and grabbed full control of the postseason narrative. The drama surrounding the officiating exchange quickly became one of the biggest NBA news stories of the night, especially after Finch openly slammed Brothers following Minnesota's 115-108 defeat.

The Timberwolves coach believed a delayed timeout call in the fourth quarter nearly cost his team possession during a tense late-game stretch, with emotions boiling over in front of a restless home crowd already frustrated by another uneven playoff performance.

Chris Finch and Tony Brothers confrontation steals attention during Timberwolves playoff loss

The argument erupted midway through the fourth quarter with Minnesota trailing in a game that had repeatedly swung in momentum. Finch attempted to halt play as the Timberwolves struggled to organise an offensive set, but the timeout was not granted immediately. Seconds later, frustration exploded near the sideline. Still visibly irritated long after the game ended, Finch did little to hide how strongly he felt about the situation. Reflecting on the exchange, he said, "I [told him] 'I want my three seconds back,'" Finch said. "He clearly heard me [call a timeout]. He looked my way, ignored me, went on with the play. Almost cost us a turnover."

The confrontation did not end there. Players and staff from both sides watched as Brothers approached the Timberwolves bench area during the stoppage. Naz Reid initially stepped between the two before assistant coach Pablo Prigioni and guard Bones Hyland helped calm tensions when the discussion reignited moments later.

Finch later described the referee's reaction bluntly. "He lost it," Finch said.

Despite the chaos, Anthony Edwards tried to lighten the mood afterward while acknowledging the intensity of the postseason atmosphere. "Competition at the highest level," Edwards said. "We wanna win. Finchy wanna win. Tony Brothers is Tony Brothers. We all love him."

Referee Tony Brothers had to be held back from attacking/going at Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch after an on-court argument



Bones Hyland & Wolves assistant Pablo Prigioni couldn't stop laughing!



Have we ever seen this from an NBA ref? pic.twitter.com/EkjxfcRJuS — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) May 9, 2026

Victor Wembanyama powers Spurs as Timberwolves face mounting playoff pressure

What got overshadowed by the officiating drama was another huge playoff performance from Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs star finished with 39 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks, dominating both ends of the floor late in the game. Minnesota struggled badly around the rim against his length, even after grabbing 15 offensive rebounds and taking 99 shots overall.

The Timberwolves also could not rely on some of their key scorers. Julius Randle and Jaden McDaniels combined to shoot just 8-for-34 from the field. Anthony Edwards briefly brought Minnesota back after their rough 14-1 start, but it was not enough. The defeat was the Timberwolves' first home loss of the playoffs and raised fresh concerns about their offence and ability to handle pressure against top contenders.

Minnesota now trails 2-1 in the series heading into Game 4 on Sunday in Minneapolis. Another loss would put the Timberwolves in serious trouble and hand the Spurs full control of the series.