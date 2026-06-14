The wait is finally over for the New York Knicks. After more than five decades of heartbreak, near misses, and rebuilding years, New York is back on top of the basketball world. The Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Finals on Saturday night to capture their first NBA championship since 1973. Led by Jalen Brunson's brilliant performance, the franchise completed a journey that fans have been dreaming about for 53 years.

Knicks Win First Championship In 53 Years After NBA Finals Game 5 Victory

Everything came down to Game 5 in San Antonio, and the Knicks delivered when it mattered most. Brunson put together one of the biggest performances of his career, scoring 45 points and carrying New York through another tough battle. His leadership and scoring touch helped the Knicks close out the series and bring the Larry O'Brien Trophy back to New York.

The championship was not built on one player alone. Through the Finals OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns stepped up when it really mattered, in those key moments. New York kept finding itself down by double digits again and again during the series, but still the squad kept pushing back. That resilience became the story of the Finals and ultimately separated the Knicks from the Spurs.

This title also represents years of planning by team president Leon Rose and the front office. Their decisions to build around Brunson, Anunoby, Towns, and a tough-minded roster finally paid off. While the celebration continues in New York, one comeback in particular helped shape this championship run and changed the direction of the Finals.

OG Anunoby's Historic Game 4 Heroics Helped Define Knicks' Title Run

Championship teams often have one moment that fans never forget. For the Knicks, that moment arrived during Game 4 at Madison Square Garden. What looked like a lost cause suddenly became one of the greatest comebacks in NBA Finals history.

Trailing 76-49 at halftime, New York stormed back to erase a 29-point deficit and defeat San Antonio 107-106. Anunoby scored 33 points while making seven three-pointers, but his biggest contributions came in the final seconds. He blocked De'Aaron Fox's fast-break layup attempt before tipping in Brunson's missed shot with 1.2 seconds remaining. After the win, Anunoby said, “It feels cool. Everyone was pretty excited. I am excited too. It's pretty cool. But that's what we are, a team, like a brotherhood. We have each other's backs.”

That comeback gave the Knicks a 3-1 series lead and all the momentum heading into Game 5. The Spurs, led by Victor Wembanyama, showed tremendous fight throughout the Finals, but New York's toughness proved too much to overcome. Fifty-three years after their last title, the Knicks are champions again, and fans will remember this team for its character, belief, and refusal to quit when the odds looked impossible.