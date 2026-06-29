Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors could be heading toward an unexpected reunion. Nearly seven years after leading Toronto to its first NBA championship, Leonard is once again being linked to the franchise. According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Los Angeles Clippers and Raptors are seriously engaged in trade talks centered around the two-time Finals MVP. While no deal is close yet, discussions have reportedly intensified in recent weeks, making Kawhi's potential return to Canada one of the biggest stories of the NBA offseason.

Los Angeles Clippers And Toronto Raptors Intensify Kawhi Leonard Trade Discussions

The possibility of Kawhi Leonard returning to Toronto is no longer just fan speculation. During a recent appearance on SportsCenter, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Clippers and Raptors are “seriously engaged” in trade discussions involving Leonard. NBA insider Jake Fischer has also reported that the two sides have held “real” conversations, with talks gaining momentum over the weekend.

Nothing has been finalized, but several scenarios are reportedly being discussed. According to reports from ESPN and Bleacher Report, Toronto could send players such as Brandon Ingram or other assets, along with draft compensation, to Los Angeles. The Clippers are believed to be weighing their long-term future as Leonard enters the final year of his contract worth roughly $50 million.

Timing is playing a major role here. Leonard is reportedly seeking clarity about his future and extension possibilities. ESPN reported that his representatives would be open to discussing a long-term extension with Toronto if a trade happens. With the offseason now in full swing, all eyes will remain on both front offices as negotiations continue.

Kawhi Leonard's Toronto Legacy Makes Potential Reunion Even Bigger

Some NBA stories simply come full circle, and this could become one of them. Leonard spent only one season in Toronto, yet his impact still feels enormous. Even years after leaving, Raptors fans continue to celebrate his unforgettable championship run.

Leonard arrived in Toronto in 2018 after being traded by the San Antonio Spurs. During the 2018-19 season, he led the Raptors to the franchise's first NBA title and won Finals MVP for the second time in his career. His iconic buzzer-beater against the Philadelphia 76ers remains one of the most memorable moments in NBA playoff history.

After winning the championship, Leonard left in free agency to join his hometown Clippers. Injuries, however, have repeatedly disrupted his time in Los Angeles. Despite a strong 2025-26 season in which he averaged nearly 28 points per game and earned All-NBA Second Team honors, questions remain about his long-term future. If Toronto succeeds in bringing him back, it would not only reshape both teams but also revive one of the NBA's most memorable partnerships.