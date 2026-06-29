The Golden State Warriors could be preparing one of the biggest moves of the NBA offseason if a new report is to be believed. According to Yahoo, the franchise is exploring a plan that would see LeBron James reunite with Anthony Davis while joining Stephen Curry and Draymond Green in Golden State.

The reported proposal comes as uncertainty continues around LeBron James' future. The report claims the Warriors believe adding Anthony Davis first could strengthen their chances of convincing James to head to the Chase Center and make one final championship push.

Golden State Warriors planning bold offseason move?

According to Yahoo, Golden State is trying to acquire Anthony Davis through a trade before pursuing LeBron James in free agency. The report says the Warriors see the possibility of bringing the longtime Lakers teammates back together, this time alongside Curry and Green. The move would create a veteran core with multiple NBA champions as Golden State looks to remain in title contention. Jimmy Butler is reportedly central to the proposed trade framework. The report states that Butler, who is entering the final year of a $57 million contract while recovering from a torn ACL, could be included along with draft assets to complete a deal for Davis.

Kevin O'Connor also reported that Golden State believes landing Davis could improve its chances of signing James when free agency officially opens.

Yahoo summed up the reported pitch to James by writing, "The proposal to LeBron James would be simple: reunite with Anthony Davis, team up with Steph Curry and Draymond Green, play under Steve Kerr, and fight for another championship alongside a roster of legends."

Why the move could appeal to LeBron James

If the reported plan ends up materialising, James would reunite with Davis while also teaming up with Curry for the first time in the NBA after years of memorable Finals battles. The possibility of joining an experienced roster and competing for another championship could make the Warriors an attractive destination if James decides to continue his career elsewhere.

For now, however, the proposal remains a reported scenario. Free agency is expected to provide greater clarity on James' future, while Golden State's ability to complete a deal for Davis could determine whether the blockbuster plan has any chance of becoming reality.