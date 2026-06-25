LaMelo Ball's time with the Charlotte Hornets is officially over, and few saw this move coming. Just hours after the NBA Draft activity heated up, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Charlotte had agreed to send Ball and Josh Green to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a blockbuster trade. In return, the Hornets will receive Naz Reid, an unprotected 2033 first-round pick, first-round swaps in 2028, 2029 and 2030, plus three second-round picks. The deal instantly changes the future of both franchises and could reshape the NBA landscape.

Charlotte Hornets And Minnesota Timberwolves Reshape Their Futures With LaMelo Ball Trade

According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the trade sends franchise guard LaMelo Ball and wing Josh Green to Minnesota, while Charlotte receives fan-favorite big man Naz Reid along with significant draft compensation. The trade was reported on June 25, 2026, shortly after the NBA Draft period, making it one of the biggest offseason moves so far.

For Minnesota, the move is a clear sign that the front office is pushing all its chips toward winning now. Pairing LaMelo Ball with Anthony Edwards gives the Timberwolves two explosive offensive stars in the backcourt. While losing Naz Reid hurts their frontcourt depth, Minnesota believes Ball's playmaking and scoring can take the team to another level.

Charlotte, meanwhile, appears ready for a new direction. The Hornets add an established frontcourt piece in Naz Reid and gain valuable draft assets that could help shape the roster for years. The move also signals that the franchise is willing to build around younger pieces while maintaining long-term flexibility.

LaMelo Ball And Naz Reid Begin New Chapters After Blockbuster NBA Trade

Big trades often change more than just team rosters. They also mark the end of one era and the beginning of another. That is exactly what happened on Thursday when Charlotte decided to move on from the player who had been the face of the franchise since 2020.

LaMelo Ball leaves Charlotte as a former NBA Rookie of the Year and All-Star who regularly filled highlight reels with his passing and deep shooting. Despite injury setbacks in recent seasons, Ball remained one of the league's most exciting guards. Naz Reid, on the other hand, arrives in Charlotte after becoming one of Minnesota's most reliable contributors and a fan favorite during his seven seasons with the franchise.

Ultimately, this trade is important because it shows how differently both teams view their futures. Minnesota is betting on star power by pairing Ball with Anthony Edwards, while Charlotte is focusing on assets and roster balance. Whether this gamble pays off will likely define both franchises for years to come.