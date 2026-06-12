Once again, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Boston Celtics have found themselves in the middle of NBA trade talk and it sounds like this time it might actually be true. Reports are making it seem like they have a very real shot to get Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis, even if that means having to move on from Jaylen Brown. Based on what we've seen through this offseason, rumors of a potential mega-deal have already begun making waves throughout the league and the fans of both franchises.

Celtics Pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo As Jaylen Brown Trade Talk Emerges

The latest wave of rumors gained attention after longtime NBA reporter Ira Winderman reported that the "Giannis-to-Boston smoke is very real." According to the report, the Celtics are exploring ways to make a deal work, potentially involving a third team to help move Jaylen Brown and balance salaries in a larger trade package.

That report follows comments from Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor, who said Boston is actively making calls around the league. O'Connor stated, "I have heard Boston is shopping people around a lot right now. That Boston is making calls, Boston is open to trading anybody besides Jayson Tatum." He also added that the Celtics are firmly involved in the race for Antetokounmpo.

For Boston, this is about chasing another championship after a disappointing first-round playoff exit. However, moving Brown would be a massive decision. The five-time All-Star has spent his entire NBA career with the Celtics, which is why the discussion has quickly become one of the biggest stories of the offseason.

Jaylen Brown's Strong Season Adds New Layer To Giannis Trade Debate

At first glance, this feels like a simple superstar chase. Look closer, though, and the situation becomes much more complicated because Brown is coming off one of the best seasons of his career while leading Boston's offense during Jayson Tatum's recovery.

Brown averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists while earning All-NBA Second Team honors during the 2025-26 season. Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo remained highly productive despite Milwaukee's struggles, posting 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 36 appearances while continuing to impact both ends of the floor.

The Miami Heat have also been linked to Antetokounmpo, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer, which could increase competition for the two-time MVP. For now, no deal is close to completion. Still, with Boston reportedly willing to consider major changes and Giannis remaining one of the league's biggest stars.