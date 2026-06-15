Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors are heating up again, and the Miami Heat are right at the center of the conversation. The Milwaukee Bucks star has been linked to several teams this offseason, but a new report from NBA insider Brian Windhorst suggests Miami is currently his preferred destination. As talks continue behind the scenes, the possibility of one of the league's biggest stars changing teams is becoming a major storyline around the NBA.

Brian Windhorst Says Giannis Antetokounmpo Wants Miami Heat Trade

The strongest update so far came from ESPN insider Brian Windhorst during an appearance on Get Up. According to Windhorst, league sources believe Antetokounmpo is focused on becoming a member of the Miami Heat if a trade eventually happens.

Windhorst said, “The league believes this is finally going to happen. Talks have intensified over the last 7-10 days. He has focused on wanting to be a member of the Miami Heat.” He also explained that because Antetokounmpo has one year left on his contract, he has some influence over where he could end up.

The insider added that trade discussions between Miami and Milwaukee have been ongoing for months. However, the Bucks reportedly have not accepted the Heat's current offer. That detail is important because it shifts attention from Giannis' preference to what Milwaukee actually wants in return, which could shape the next phase of negotiations.

Miami Heat And Boston Celtics Remain Key Teams In Giannis Antetokounmpo Talks

As the trade rumors continue, another team has quietly entered the picture. The Boston Celtics were not heavily linked to Antetokounmpo earlier in the offseason, but recent reports suggest they may have enough assets to challenge Miami's offer.

According to reports, Miami's package includes Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and draft picks. While that is a solid offer, it appears the Bucks are looking for more value. Windhorst also noted that third and fourth teams could become involved to help complete a larger deal.

The Celtics could potentially build a package around Jaylen Brown, although reports suggest he would likely be moved to another team as part of a bigger trade structure. For now, nothing is finalized. Still, if one of the NBA's best players is truly focused on Miami, every move from the Heat, Bucks, and Celtics will be watched closely.