The Los Angeles Lakers made sure they would not sit out the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft. Just hours before Wednesday night's draft action, the Lakers and Chicago Bulls completed a deal that brought the No. 56 overall pick to Los Angeles. According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Lakers sent cash considerations to Chicago in exchange for the selection. While the move may look small on paper, it gives the Lakers another opportunity to add young talent and possibly set up more moves later in the night.

Los Angeles Lakers Acquire No. 56 Pick From Chicago Bulls In Cash Deal

The Lakers entered Wednesday without a second-round selection, but that changed after the front office struck a deal with the Bulls. ESPN's Shams Charania reported on X, “The Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring No. 56 from the Chicago Bulls in the second round of the NBA draft tonight at 8 pm ET on ESPN. Lakers sent cash to the Bulls to get a pick tonight.” The trade ensures Los Angeles will now have a presence in the second round.

The move continues a recent pattern for the Lakers. The franchise has regularly used cash to buy second-round picks in recent years. In 2022, Los Angeles acquired the No. 35 pick and eventually selected Max Christie. Last year, the team moved around the board before landing the No. 36 pick, which they used to draft Adou Thiero. With a similar strategy unfolding again, league observers expect the Lakers to remain active.

More importantly, acquiring the No. 56 pick gives the Lakers flexibility. If a player they highly value begins to slide, the front office now has an asset that could help them trade up again. That possibility has already sparked speculation about additional moves as the draft continues.

Lakers Could Make More Draft-Night Moves After Adding Second-Round Pick

The latest trade also highlights the aggressive approach the Lakers have taken throughout this draft. Earlier, the franchise reportedly sent cash to the New York Knicks to move up from No. 25 to No. 24 in the first round. Although the exact financial details of both deals remain undisclosed, the organization has clearly shown a willingness to spend.

NBA reporter Jake Fischer recently indicated that the Lakers could try to repeat last year's strategy by moving up from their newly acquired second-round position. That approach could become especially important because Los Angeles still needs more athletic players, wing depth and frontcourt help, particularly at center.

Predicting the second round is never easy, and it remains unclear which prospects will still be available at No. 56. However, by securing the pick, the Lakers have kept their options open. In a draft where opportunities can disappear quickly, this move could prove far more important than it initially appears.