Bronny James is staying in Los Angeles for at least another season, and the timing has caught plenty of attention across the NBA. While uncertainty continues to surround LeBron James' future, the Los Angeles Lakers quietly made an important decision involving his son. The franchise has now fully guaranteed Bronny's salary for the 2026-27 season, ensuring that the young guard will remain on the roster. Although it is not a new contract or extension, the move shows the Lakers still believe in Bronny's long-term development.

Los Angeles Lakers Fully Guarantee Bronny James' $2.3 Million Salary For 2026-27 Season

According to contract details from Spotrac and reports from Lakers Nation, Bronny James' $2.296 million salary for the 2026-27 season is now fully guaranteed. The Lakers had until late June to make that decision. Instead of leaving any uncertainty around his future, the organization committed to keeping the 21-year-old guard for another year.

Bronny was selected by the Lakers with the 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and signed a four-year rookie contract worth nearly $7.9 million. The deal includes a team option for the 2027-28 season. Sources including Spotrac reported that only part of Bronny's 2026-27 salary was previously guaranteed before the Lakers made it fully guaranteed.

The move may look routine on paper, but it sends a positive message about Bronny's progress. The former USC guard has spent significant time developing with the South Bay Lakers in the G League while also earning NBA opportunities. Now, with his roster spot secure, attention naturally turns toward another member of the James family.

Bronny James' Guaranteed Deal Adds More Interest To LeBron James' Future

The timing of the announcement has added another layer to the ongoing conversation around LeBron James. NBA fans have spent weeks discussing whether the four-time champion will remain in Los Angeles or continue his career elsewhere, making every Lakers decision feel even bigger.

Although Bronny's guaranteed contract does not directly affect LeBron's free agency plans, many fans immediately connected the two situations. Bleacher Report highlighted the development by posting, “Jr. staying in LA… Sr. next?” The post quickly sparked discussions across social media about whether Bronny remaining with the Lakers could influence LeBron's next move.

For the Lakers, however, this decision is mainly about development and roster stability. Bronny remains a low-cost young player with room to grow, and fully guaranteeing his contract gives him security heading into his third NBA season. Whether LeBron stays or leaves, the Lakers have made one thing clear: they want Bronny James to remain part of their future plans.