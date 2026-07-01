Former NBA guard Malik Beasley is back in the headlines, but this time it has nothing to do with basketball. On July 1, 2026, Beasley appeared in federal court and pleaded not guilty to sports gambling-related charges before being released on a $100,000 bond. A video shared by @mymixtapez on X showed him leaving the courthouse with his legal team after the hearing. While the case has drawn major attention across the sports world, prosecutors' claims remain allegations, and Beasley has denied any wrongdoing.

Malik Beasley Pleads Not Guilty In Federal Sports Gambling Case

The court appearance came just days after federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment in Brooklyn. According to the indictment, Malik Beasley, former NBA player Ed Davis, NBA agent Paolo Zamorano and three others face charges that include sports bribery, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, honest services wire fraud conspiracy and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Prosecutors claim the alleged scheme happened during Beasley's 2023-24 season with the Milwaukee Bucks.

According to The New York Times, prosecutors allege Beasley agreed to influence his on-court statistics for prop bets in certain games. They claim bettors were told in advance whether he would go over or under specific stat lines, while gambling debts were allegedly reduced in return. However, Beasley pleaded not guilty, and his lawyer said he plans to fight the charges. The indictment is an accusation, not proof of guilt.

After the hearing, @mymixtapez posted a short video showing Beasley calmly leaving the courthouse with his legal team while carrying luggage. He did not speak publicly in the clip. The case is still in its early stages, and more court proceedings are expected as both sides prepare for the legal battle ahead.

Malik Beasley Case Adds To NBA's Growing Gambling Concerns

Sports betting has become a much bigger part of American sports over the last few years, but the NBA still has strict rules for players. The league bans players from betting on NBA games or sharing inside information that could affect gambling markets.

According to The New York Times and PBS News, prosecutors believe this case is part of a larger effort to stop illegal betting schemes involving professional athletes. They allege the operation used gambling debts, cash and cryptocurrency to move money connected to the betting activity. Beasley, however, continues to deny the allegations through his legal team.

The case could become one of the NBA's biggest gambling investigations in recent years. For now, Beasley remains innocent unless proven guilty in court. As the legal process moves forward, the outcome could shape future conversations about sports betting, player responsibility and protecting the integrity of professional basketball.