Luka Doncic may be one of basketball's biggest stars, but this offseason, family came first. The Los Angeles Lakers guard recently revealed that he did not watch the NBA Finals while staying in Slovenia with his daughters. Speaking during a media interaction, Doncic explained that the timing simply did not work for him. While many NBA fans stayed awake for every game, he decided to spend his offseason differently, and his honest reason quickly grabbed attention online.

Luka Doncic Says 3 a.m. NBA Finals Start Times Kept Him From Watching

Luka Doncic made it clear that missing the Finals had nothing to do with a lack of interest. The Lakers star explained that the time difference between the United States and Slovenia made it difficult for him to follow the games live while being with his children.

Speaking about the situation, Doncic said, "The times were too early… I didn't want to wake up at three in the morning." His comment immediately spread across social media, with many fans appreciating how straightforward and relatable his answer was.

That remark also lines up with Doncic's recent attention on family stuff. Earlier this year, there were reports that the Slovenian star would not be showing up for national team duties during the offseason, as he seemed to put personal and family commitments first. This call stirred conversations back then, and his newest words even more clearly showed, where his priorities are sitting right now.

Luka Doncic's Family-First Approach Continues To Draw Fan Reactions

Offseason stories usually revolve around training videos, trade rumors, or contract talks. With Doncic, however, much of the conversation recently has centered on his life away from basketball, giving fans a different look at one of the NBA's biggest names.

After his comments surfaced, fan reactions were mixed but largely positive. Many praised Doncic for choosing family time over sleepless nights watching basketball. Others joked that he may have had additional reasons for avoiding the Finals, although those comments were mostly made in good fun.

Whatever fans believe, Doncic's message was simple: family mattered more during this break. In a league where stars are constantly under the spotlight, his decision offered a reminder that even elite athletes sometimes step away from the game to focus on the people closest to them.