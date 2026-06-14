The wait is finally over for New York, and Jalen Brunson made sure the moment would never be forgotten. The Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to win their first championship in 53 years. Brunson was once again the difference-maker, scoring 45 points and leading another comeback victory.

New York found itself in trouble early as San Antonio built a double-digit lead. But just like they had done several times throughout the playoffs, the Knicks stayed calm and fought back. Brunson kept the team close before halftime and then completely took over when the game mattered most.

Jalen Brunson Wins NBA Finals MVP After Carrying Knicks Through Championship Run

Brunson's performance in Game 5 was the perfect ending to an incredible Finals series. The star guard scored 16 points before halftime and continued attacking in the second half. Every time the Spurs looked ready to take control, Brunson answered with another important basket.

His Finals MVP award came as no surprise. Across the five-game series, Brunson averaged 32.6 points, 4.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 steals. The Spurs made life difficult for him with physical defense, but he consistently found ways to score and keep New York moving forward.

What made Brunson's run even more impressive was his consistency. He scored more than 30 points in each of the final three games of the series. His leadership, shot-making and ability to stay composed under pressure helped define the Knicks' championship journey and ultimately brought the trophy back to New York.

New York Knicks Complete Long Journey To End 53-Year Championship Drought

Championship celebrations often look simple from the outside, but the road to this title was anything but easy. The Knicks had spent years building toward this moment, coming close several times before finally breaking through on basketball's biggest stage.

Last season, New York's playoff run ended in disappointment against the Indiana Pacers. Instead of letting that loss define them, the Knicks used it as motivation. They entered this season with a clear goal, and every challenge they faced seemed to prepare them for this Finals run.

That determination showed throughout the championship series. New York had to come back in every game it won against San Antonio. Time after time, Brunson delivered the late baskets that changed games. His Finals MVP trophy reflects more than numbers, it represents the player who helped end one of the longest championship waits in NBA history and gave Knicks fans a night they will remember forever.