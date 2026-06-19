Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart were not ready for the celebration to end after the New York Knicks' historic championship parade. Once the ticker-tape festivities wrapped up in Lower Manhattan on Thursday, several Knicks players headed to the private social club Chez Margaux, where teammates, family members, and celebrity guests gathered for another memorable night. Fresh photos from the event showed the team's biggest names enjoying the moment together after helping New York end a 53-year wait for an NBA title.

Knicks Stars And Celebrity Guests Keep Championship Party Going At Chez Margaux

The celebration moved from City Hall to Chez Margaux, an exclusive social club located a few miles away. Karl-Anthony Towns arrived alongside fiancée Jordyn Woods and her sister Jodie Woods. Photos from the gathering showed Towns smiling with teammates while enjoying the post-parade festivities.

OG Anunoby was also spotted chatting and laughing with Towns and the Woods sisters. In videos shared online, members of the group could be seen singing along to Kanye West's “Can't Tell Me Nothing.” The relaxed atmosphere gave players a chance to enjoy the achievement away from the massive crowds that filled New York earlier in the day.

Josh Hart and his wife Shannon Hart were among the guests as well. Hart was photographed with actor Adrien Brody, who attended the event wearing a brace on his right arm. As the private celebration unfolded, it reflected just how much the championship had brought together players, families, and well-known supporters throughout the city.

Knicks Championship Parade Brought Together Players, Families And Famous Fans

The biggest party may have happened indoors, but the day began with millions of fans lining New York streets. An estimated two million people attended the Knicks' championship parade, which started at Battery Park and traveled through the famous Canyon of Heroes before ending at City Hall.

Family members played a major role throughout the celebration. Jordyn Woods, Shannon Hart, and Ali Brunson, the wife of NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, all joined the team aboard the championship buses. Their presence highlighted the support system behind the players during the team's remarkable title run.

The celebration reached another high point when Mayor Zohran Mamdani presented the Knicks with keys to New York City. After defeating the San Antonio Spurs in five games, the franchise finally captured its first championship since 1973. Even with the parade now over, the excitement continues as Josh Hart, Jalen Brunson, and Matt Hillman prepare to host a live edition of the “Roommates” podcast at Madison Square Garden, giving fans another chance to celebrate this unforgettable season.