Highest Paid NBA Coaches In 2025-26: Steve Kerr, Erik Spoelstra And More Leads The List
Steve Kerr leads the NBA coaching salary rankings for 2025-26 at $17.5 million annually. Here’s a look at the league’s highest paid coaches and their reported earnings.
NBA players are not the only ones pulling in big money. Head coaches are racking up record salaries too, and it feels like every team keeps pushing more resources into leadership and experience. Sportico reports that Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is the highest paid coach in the NBA for the 2025-26 season , making an average of $17.5 million each year. Coaching pay has jumped sharply across the last few years, which shows how crucial these sidelines leaders have become in today's NBA, honestly.
Complete List Of The Highest Paid NBA Coaches For The 2025-26 Season
Here are the reported annual salaries of some of the NBA's highest-paid head coaches:
- Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors- $17.5 million
- Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat- $15 million
- Tyronn Lue, Los Angeles Clippers- $15 million
- Doc Rivers, Milwaukee Bucks-approximately $11 million
- Ime Udoka, Houston Rockets-approximately $11 million
- Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics- approximately $11 million
- Rick Carlisle, Indiana Pacers- approximately $11 million
- Mike Brown, New York Knicks- approximately $10 million
- Jason Kidd, Dallas Mavericks- approximately $9.5 million
- JJ Redick, Los Angeles Lakers- approximately $9 million
The exact figures can vary slightly because some contracts include bonuses and incentives.
Gregg Popovich's Exit Changed The NBA Coaching Salary Rankings
For many years, former San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was among the league's highest-paid coaches, reportedly earning close to $17 million annually. However, Popovich stepped down from his head coaching role, which opened the door for Steve Kerr to stand alone at the top of the salary rankings.
Even though coaches are earning more money than ever, their salaries still trail far behind those of superstar players. The NBA's top stars can earn more than $50 million in a single season.
NBA Teams Are Spending More Than Ever On Coaches
NBA franchises are placing greater value on experienced coaches. Championship success, player development, and locker-room leadership have become major priorities. As team values and league revenues continue to grow, coaching salaries are expected to rise even further in the coming years.