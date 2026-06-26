NBA players are not the only ones pulling in big money. Head coaches are racking up record salaries too, and it feels like every team keeps pushing more resources into leadership and experience. Sportico reports that Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is the highest paid coach in the NBA for the 2025-26 season , making an average of $17.5 million each year. Coaching pay has jumped sharply across the last few years, which shows how crucial these sidelines leaders have become in today's NBA, honestly.

Complete List Of The Highest Paid NBA Coaches For The 2025-26 Season

Here are the reported annual salaries of some of the NBA's highest-paid head coaches:

Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors- $17.5 million Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat- $15 million Tyronn Lue, Los Angeles Clippers- $15 million Doc Rivers, Milwaukee Bucks-approximately $11 million Ime Udoka, Houston Rockets-approximately $11 million Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics- approximately $11 million Rick Carlisle, Indiana Pacers- approximately $11 million Mike Brown, New York Knicks- approximately $10 million Jason Kidd, Dallas Mavericks- approximately $9.5 million JJ Redick, Los Angeles Lakers- approximately $9 million

The exact figures can vary slightly because some contracts include bonuses and incentives.

Gregg Popovich's Exit Changed The NBA Coaching Salary Rankings

For many years, former San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was among the league's highest-paid coaches, reportedly earning close to $17 million annually. However, Popovich stepped down from his head coaching role, which opened the door for Steve Kerr to stand alone at the top of the salary rankings.

Even though coaches are earning more money than ever, their salaries still trail far behind those of superstar players. The NBA's top stars can earn more than $50 million in a single season.

NBA Teams Are Spending More Than Ever On Coaches

NBA franchises are placing greater value on experienced coaches. Championship success, player development, and locker-room leadership have become major priorities. As team values and league revenues continue to grow, coaching salaries are expected to rise even further in the coming years.