Fat Joe and Timothee Chalamet became familiar faces during the New York Knicks' championship run, celebrating wins together from courtside seats to the victory parade. But now that the season is over, the Bronx rapper says things are about to feel very different. Speaking on a new episode of Joe and Jada, Fat Joe joked that he may not see Chalamet, Ben Stiller, and other celebrity Knicks fans again until basketball returns. His comments quickly caught fans' attention because they offered a funny look at friendships built around one unforgettable season.

Fat Joe Opens Up About Missing Timothee Chalamet And Ben Stiller After Knicks Title Run

During the latest episode of Joe and Jada, Fat Joe laughed about what life will look like now that the Knicks' historic season has ended. While discussing his friendship with Timothee Chalamet, he made it clear that their connection largely revolves around supporting the same team.

“Timmy's not my friend,” Fat Joe said jokingly before adding, “Once the season's over, I'll never see him again ‘til the season comes back. I'm not confused. Timmy's a good guy, I love him, we're mutual fans.” He also spoke about Ben Stiller and joked that the celebrity-filled moments may disappear until the next NBA season begins.

His comments stood out because Knicks fans spent months watching these stars celebrate together. From playoff games to Finals appearances, Chalamet, Fat Joe, Ben Stiller, and other famous supporters became part of the story. However, Joe's playful remarks also set up a bigger look at how closely this group followed the team's championship journey.

Knicks Championship Created Unforgettable Moments For Celebrity Fans

Sometimes sports bring together people who might not otherwise cross paths. That was one of the biggest stories surrounding the Knicks' title run, as celebrities from different worlds regularly came together to support the franchise.

Fat Joe and Timothee Chalamet were even spotted together at a New York airport after the Knicks' Game 2 win over the San Antonio Spurs. In a video shared by Fat Joe, the pair could be heard chanting, “Knicks in four.” They later reunited at the championship parade alongside Ben Stiller, Spike Lee, Mary J. Blige, and other well-known fans.

Fat Joe also played a major role in the celebration, leading a hip-hop float that featured artists including Mary J. Blige, Remy Ma, Fabolous, Ja Rule, and members of Wu-Tang Clan. Looking back on the season, he said the Knicks united the city in a special way.