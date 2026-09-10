Donald Trump has joined the growing list of people still questioning the Dallas Mavericks' decision to trade Luka Doncic. Speaking in Dallas on September 9, Trump said he did not understand the move and even joked about bringing the trade back. His comments came inside the Mavericks' home arena, adding another twist to a deal that shocked the NBA when it happened in February 2025.

Trump did not hold back while talking about the move during the Republican National Committee's midterm convention. “I must tell you, I don't understand the trade. That trade is not good,” he said. He then added, “Maybe we can redo that trade? I redo deals all the time,” before calling it a possible “worst trade in the history of sports.”

Donald Trump Questions Mavericks' Luka Doncic Trade

Trump's comments focused on the February 2025 blockbuster that sent Doncic from Dallas to the Los Angeles Lakers. According to NBA.com, the Mavericks received Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick, while Dallas also sent Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris to Los Angeles in the three-team deal.

The trade shocked fans because Doncic was only 25 and had just led Dallas to the 2024 NBA Finals. The Mavericks said they wanted a stronger defensive team and believed Davis could help them win. Still, the move brought heavy criticism, with fans repeatedly chanting “Fire Nico” before general manager Nico Harrison was fired in November 2025.

Trump's remarks also came as the Mavericks were trying to move forward from that decision. Dallas won the 2025 draft lottery and selected Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 pick, while Davis was later traded to Washington in February 2026. That leaves the original Doncic deal tied closely to the team's current rebuild.

Luka Doncic Trade Still Divides Mavericks Fans

Nearly 19 months later, the trade still carries plenty of weight in Dallas. Doncic was the face of the Mavericks and had already earned five All-Star selections and five First-Team All-NBA honors before leaving. NBA.com noted that stars of his age and level are rarely moved so suddenly.

Dallas believed Davis could give the team a better chance to win immediately. Nico Harrison explained at the time that “defense wins championships” and said Davis fit the team's plan with Kyrie Irving. The Mavericks' official announcement also described the deal as a new chapter for the franchise.

Trump's “redo” comment was clearly made as part of his speech, not as a real plan to change an NBA transaction. The trade is already official, and Doncic remains with the Lakers.