Derrick Rose has never been short of memorable NBA moments, but the former Chicago Bulls star now wonders how long those memories will last. In a recent Sports Illustrated interview, Rose said younger fans may eventually forget him, just as some do not know legends such as Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell. His comments came during a conversation about his NBA 2K27 cover, retirement and legacy. Rose, who became the youngest MVP in NBA history, spoke with surprising honesty about how his story could be remembered years from now.

Rose explained that he would like the next generation to remember him as someone who played hard and won. He then gave a much deeper answer about his place in NBA history.

“I played hard. I was a winner. And to be honest, the way my story kind of went there, they're x amount of years, they're not gonna remember me.” He pointed to Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell before adding, “So who am I to say that they're going to remember me? They probably don't. But the kid that do, I hope it's not by coincidence.”

His 2011 MVP season made him one of basketball's biggest young stars, while later injuries changed the path many expected him to follow. That mix of an incredible peak and a difficult second chapter remains central to his story. It also takes us back to the career that made Rose such a special name in Chicago.

Derrick Rose's MVP Rise And Injury-Changed NBA Career

Rose entered the NBA as the No. 1 pick of the Chicago Bulls in 2008 and quickly became a star. He won Rookie of the Year, made three All-Star teams and reached his peak in 2011, when he averaged 25 points and 7.7 assists and became the youngest MVP in league history at 22.

His biggest setback came in the 2012 playoffs when he tore the ACL in his left knee against the Philadelphia 76ers. More knee problems followed, taking away much of the explosiveness that had made him so dangerous. Still, Rose stayed in the league for 15 seasons and finished with averages of 17.4 points and 5.2 assists across 723 regular-season games.

Rose retired in august 2025, closing a career filled with both huge highs and painful setbacks. In January 24, 2026, the Bulls retired his No. 1 jersey, placing his name alongside the franchise's most respected players. That honor makes his latest comments even more interesting: Rose may fear being forgotten, but Chicago has already made his place in its history official.

Derrick Rose's NBA Legacy Goes Beyond The MVP Trophy

The timing of Rose's comments is also worth noting. Sports Illustrated spoke with him at the 2K Flower Mart in Chicago for a conversation that covered retirement, family, Kobe Bryant, the Knicks and his NBA 2K27 cover. The interview gave Rose space to look beyond his statistics and talk about what his career means to him now.

For Rose, legacy does not seem to be about forcing people to remember every award or highlight. He wants the person who finds his story years later to understand the work behind it. His career already has a permanent Chicago marker through the retired No. 1 jersey, while his words leave one simple question for future fans: how will they choose to remember Derrick Rose?