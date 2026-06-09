The New York Knicks hoped to celebrate a commanding NBA Finals lead on Monday night. Instead, their Game 3 loss to the San Antonio Spurs was followed by chaos in the streets of Manhattan. A large watch party at Bryant Park ended with 21 people arrested after fights broke out and some fans clashed with police officers following the game. Thousands of supporters gathered to watch the Knicks face the Spurs in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

However, after San Antonio secured a 115-111 victory to cut New York's series lead to 2-1, crowds spilt into nearby streets and the atmosphere quickly changed. What started as a night of basketball turned into a public safety issue. As details emerged about arrests and disruptions, attention shifted from the game itself to questions about crowd control and preparations for the next Finals matchup.

Knicks Game 3 Watch Party Sees 21 Arrests After Postgame Disturbances

According to ABC7 News, several incidents unfolded after fans left Bryant Park. Reports described fights in the streets, people climbing on vehicles, objects being thrown at windshields, and beer bottles tossed toward police officers as crowds moved through the area.

An NYPD spokesperson told Gothamist that eight people were charged with offenses including assaulting a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing and resisting arrest. Another 13 people received criminal summonses for disorderly conduct connected to the postgame events.

City Council member Justin E. Sanchez urged officials to learn from the situation. In a statement, he said, “There are ways to manage crowds that limit risks and remove bad actors and also allow fans to have fun.” His comments pointed toward the need for better planning before the next game.

Game 4 Security Plans Already In Focus Around Madison Square Garden

The road to Game 4 is already bringing new challenges. Long before fans arrived for Game 3, security concerns had become a major topic because President Donald Trump attended the game at Madison Square Garden.

As a result, the traditional watch party outside the arena was canceled and access around several blocks near MSG was restricted. Those changes pushed many fans toward other gathering spots across the city, including Bryant Park, where thousands ended up watching the game together.

Officials expect a similar security perimeter around Madison Square Garden for Wednesday's Game 4. The watch party near the arena is expected to return within the secured area.