Raoni Barcelos has spoken from his hospital bed after the frightening ending to his UFC Vegas 121 main event against Raul Rosas Jr. The 39-year-old Brazilian said he fainted during the fifth round and is undergoing tests while doctors keep him under observation. Barcelos was taken to a Level 1 trauma centre after suddenly going limp during a grappling exchange, with the fight stopped and Rosas awarded a TKO win. UFC later said Barcelos was stable, alert and responsive, with full movement. Speaking directly to fans, Barcelos says he is doing well and plans to return stronger after the setback.

???? Raoni Barcelos speaks for the first time following the scary ending to the Raul Rosas Jr. fight ????



“I wanted to send you all a message to let you know that I'm okay. I'm doing very well, and I'm getting all the necessary tests done here at the hospital.



Man, I gave… pic.twitter.com/6MAzoZ1wUz — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 28, 2026

Barcelos says he fainted during the fifth-round stoppage

“I'm okay,” he said. “I'm doing very well and undergoing all the necessary tests here at the hospital.”

Barcelos then addressed the finish more directly, saying he had passed out during the fifth round. Barcelos captioned the post saying he passed out in the fifth round and was being monitored closely by doctors.

The result was still a TKO win for Rosas, but Barcelos had been ahead on all three judges' scorecards before the fight was stopped. He was also handed a $100,000 Fight of the Night bonus for his performance.

Barcelos said the result was not what he wanted, especially after entering the fight looking for the win and the chance to become champion.

“I gave it my all inside that cage,” Barcelos said. He added that becoming champion and leaving with the win was what he wanted.

Paul Felder urges Barcelos to consider retirement

Felder was commentating at the Meta Apex and later discussed the incident on Believe You Me with Michael Bisping. He called it the scariest thing he had seen in UFC for a while during his commentary career.

“His neck was all clinched up and he was unconscious,” Felder said. “I thought he had a heart attack.”

Felder said the scene made him want Barcelos to step away from MMA, pointing to the fighter's age and the fact that he had been taken to a trauma centre.

“I'd love to see him retire,” Felder said.

He also suggested the UFC should give Barcelos more money because the fight could turn out to be his last. Barcelos, though, gave a very different message from his hospital bed.

Barcelos also said he was moving forward and planned to return stronger.

His message was direct: he was moving forward despite the disappointment and planned to return stronger after the setback. For now, Barcelos remains in the hospital while undergoing tests and being monitored closely.