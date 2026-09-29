Josh Hokit has taken another shot at Alex Pereira, this time making a bizarre accusation about the former UFC light heavyweight champion's connection to supernatural practices. During an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Hokit was asked about his upcoming undisputed heavyweight title fight with Ciryl Gane and why Pereira had also been pushing for the opportunity. His answer quickly moved toward Pereira's face paint, the meaning behind “Chama,” and the Brazilian fighter's indigenous background. Hokit claimed Pereira was involved in witchcraft and even linked his recent loss to Gane with what he called “the wrath of God.” The comments added another strange chapter to their rivalry.

????JOSH HOKIT: ALEX PEREIRA PAINT HIS FACE WITH WOMEN MASK HE IS A WITCH CRAFT. ????



????️ “The chama they don't believe in one true God. Everyone saying chama is like putting curses on everybody. That's why he got f*cked up by Ciryl Gane.”



????️ “The wrath of God came upon him.”



Via… pic.twitter.com/RChkKvREkw — FightLuck (@FightluckBet) September 28, 2026

Hokit Says Pereira Is Using Witchcraft and Curses

Hokit's comments came when Ariel Helwani asked how his fight with Gane came together while Pereira had also been campaigning for the same opportunity.

Instead of focusing on the heavyweight title picture, Hokit went after Pereira personally. He brought up Pereira's face paint and his famous “Chama” catchphrase.

“Alex Pereira. He paints his face in women's mascara. He's witchcraft. He wants to say Chama, and that sh**t is from, you know, the shaman.”

Hokit then connected Pereira's use of “Chama” with shamanism and his own religious beliefs.

“And shamans, they don't believe in the one true God.”

He went even further, claiming Pereira's practices amounted to putting curses on people. Hokit also tied those comments to Pereira's loss against Ciryl Gane.

“So it's like everyone's saying Chama, and it's like it's putting curses on everybody. You know what I'm saying? That's why he got f**ked up by Ciryl Gane. The wrath of God came upon him.”

Pereira's indigenous heritage has been part of his public identity. The Brazilian has Pataxo ancestry and has participated in traditional Pataxo dances, blessings and cleansing rituals.

Hokit is not the first fighter to make supernatural claims about Pereira. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka previously accused “Poatan” of using shamanistic magic to gain an advantage in his fights.

Hokit Turns His Focus Back to Ciryl Gane

The Pereira comments came with Hokit preparing for a much more immediate challenge. He is scheduled to meet Gane for the undisputed heavyweight championship on November 14 at Madison Square Garden as part of UFC 334.

Hokit enters that fight undefeated and has already picked up two wins in 2026. He beat Curtis Blaydes by unanimous decision in April before returning in June at UFC Freedom 250, where he stopped Derrick Lewis with a second-round TKO.

He has also made it clear that he expects a physical fight against Gane. In a post on X, Hokit shared his approach while predicting a rough night for the French heavyweight.

“Know'm sayin', fam? Timing, distance & range. Nov 14th, Ciryl Gane's face gone change.”

That November fight remains Hokit's next confirmed assignment, with the undisputed heavyweight title on the line.