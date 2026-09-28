Ailin Perez extended her UFC winning streak to seven with a unanimous-decision victory over Norma Dumont at UFC Vegas 121. But the co-main event ended in controversy and bad blood. All three judges scored it 29–28 for Perez. This sparked online debate and a heated post-fight exchange on social media. Perez later declared she will “ultimately become champion,” while Dumont called the result one of the most absurd losses she has seen. The rivalry, however, spilled beyond the scorecards, with security stepping in after the final bell and Perez later posting a sharp message on social media.

Ailin Perez says, “I will ultimately become champion”

After the decision, Perez used social media to signal her title ambitions. In posts shared on Instagram and discussed on X, she praised her performance and said she believes a championship run is next. Her message was framed as both a celebration and a warning to the division's top names, including current and former titleholders.

“I am grateful to have an opponent as talented as Norma because she made me grow as a fighter, and I will ultimately become champion because of fighting opponents like her.”

Perez also referenced the pre-fight face-off, where Dumont threw condoms and cash at her, turning a standard staredown into a viral moment.

“Thanks for the condoms… but I didn't need them to f*** you.”

Perez wrote in an explicit Instagram Stories post aimed at Dumont, according to MMA outlets. She added that Dumont's expression showed she “didn't even believe the result,” pointing to the Brazilian's visible disbelief as the scores were read.

On X, fans and analysts split on the judging, with some calling it close and others backing Perez's activity and control. Dumont, now 0-2 this year, will need a rebound to re‑enter the women's bantamweight title conversation.

Norma Dumont's reaction: “One of the biggest absurdities”

Dumont, now 13-4, rejected the outcome and depicted it as a robbery. In interviews and posts after the fight, she called the decision “one of the biggest absurdities” she has ever seen. She stated she does not accept the loss. Security had to step in twice on Saturday. Once after the final bell when the two fighters confronted each other. And again after the official announcement when Perez taunted Dumont inside the Octagon.

On X and in post-fight comments, several MMA observers split on the scoring. With some siding with Dumont's pressure and others backing Perez's cleaner counters and control in key exchanges. The split opinion has kept the rivalry alive and raised questions about a potential rematch if both fighters win their next bouts.

She now has six consecutive UFC victories on her record. Perez is pushing for a ranked opponent and, eventually, a title eliminator. In post-fight comments, she acknowledged Dumont's power but insisted she dominated technically and is “just waiting” for her shot, repeating her belief that “Fiona is going to be a champion.”