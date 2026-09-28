UFC Fight Night at the Meta APEX turned dramatic on Saturday. Brazilian veteran Raoni Barcelos, 39, collapsed in the fifth round. He was fighting Raul Rosas Jr. in the main event. Rosas Jr. won the bout. However, Barcelos appeared to be in serious distress. He was stretchered out of the Octagon. The incident prompted an immediate medical response. It also sparked concern across the MMA community. After the fight, Rosas Jr. appeared concerned about Barcelos. “Man, first, I want everybody tonight; please pray for Raoni Barcelos. Man, he's a warrior. It takes two to tango.”

"Please pray for Raoni Barcelos." #UFCVegas121 https://t.co/CcsS2j1TRU — UFC (@ufc) September 27, 2026

What happened in the main event?

Raoni Barcelos and Raul Rosas Jr. were locked in a competitive bantamweight headliner that went deep into the championship rounds. In the fifth, Rosas secured a takedown near the fence. Moments later, Barcelos went down and did not get up, appearing unresponsive as cageside physicians and officials rushed in. The bout was waved off as a TKO victory for Rosas at 1:38 of Round 5, but the result quickly became secondary to Barcelos' condition.

In the Octagon afterward, an emotional Rosas asked fans to keep Barcelos in their thoughts and prayers, underscoring the gravity of the scene.

Raoni Barcelos's medical updates

The UFC issued an official statement shortly after the fight. Raoni Barcelos was immediately transported to a Level 1 trauma center. He underwent a CT scan and a comprehensive medical assessment. He was also kept under observation. The promotion added that he was in stable condition, alert and responsive, with full mobility, and would remain under medical supervision while further updates were prepared.

Team sources and reporters on the ground provided additional detail in the hours that followed. Brazilian correspondent Evelyn Rodrigues and others noted Barcelos was conscious in the ambulance, communicating with his corner, and moving his fingers and toes while en route for head scans as a precaution. Former UFC fighter Davi Ramos, part of Barcelos' camp, posted on Instagram to reassure fans that the Brazilian was “fine” and undergoing scans. Urged supporters to stay calm. Journalist Ariel Helwani reported on X that Barcelos could speak and move, echoing the UFC's statement that he was responsive.

Full card snapshot: main card and key bouts

UFC Fight Night: Rosas Jr. vs. Barcelos (also billed as UFC Vegas 121) featured a five-fight main card beginning at 8 p.m. ET from the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, with prelims running earlier.

Main event (bantamweight): Raul Rosas Jr. def. Raoni Barcelos via TKO, 1:38, Round 5

The remainder of the main card included a mix of ranked and rising bantamweights and other divisions, with several competitive finishes and decisions across the night, according to live results posted by the UFC.