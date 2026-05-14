Tiger Woods is back in the United States after spending more than a month at a rehab facility in Switzerland following his March crash and DUI arrest. The golf legend was photographed stepping off his private jet in Florida on Wednesday after leaving Zurich earlier in the day, according to TMZ Sports.

The 50-year-old appeared serious as he walked across the tarmac at Palm Beach International Airport with his dog beside him. Woods had reportedly traveled to Switzerland around April 3 after receiving approval from the judge handling his DUI case. His return also comes as Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk publicly addressed Woods' future involvement with Team USA.

Tiger Woods Returns From Switzerland While DUI Case Continues In Florida

Woods reportedly went overseas for treatment because he feared he would not be able to privately recover in the United States. After speaking to the judge in his case, he was allowed to leave for Switzerland and entered an exclusive rehab center following the March crash and DUI arrest.

Now back in Florida, Woods still faces two misdemeanor charges. One charge is for DUI, while the second is for refusing to take a urine test after the wreck. TMZ Sports also reported that a judge recently allowed prosecutors limited access to Woods' prescription drug records.

The ruling was not a complete loss for Woods because the judge reportedly limited access to only people connected to the case. Still, the decision adds more pressure during an already difficult period as questions continue surrounding his future both on and off the golf course.

Jim Furyk Hints At Tiger Woods Ryder Cup Role While Rejecting Team USA Tension Claims

As Woods continues recovering away from competitive golf, attention has also shifted toward next year's Ryder Cup and whether he could still help Team USA behind the scenes. Newly appointed U.S. captain Jim Furyk addressed that possibility ahead of the PGA Championship this week.

Furyk explained that he has not yet spoken directly with Woods out of respect for his health and family situation. He told reporters, “We haven't spoken yet. I think, out of kind of courtesy and for him, his family, and I know maybe a road to health, I haven't reached out.”

The former Ryder Cup captain also hinted that Woods could still play some role with the American team moving forward. Furyk said, “We'll see where that role may fall,” while adding that Woods previously helped players quietly by serving more as an adviser during recent team events.

Furyk also rejected criticism claiming Team USA lacks chemistry or commitment during Ryder Cup events. He said, “To say that our team doesn't bond or that we don't get along or it's just not the same, I'm just not buying in,” while defending the group's unity and passion.