Jon Rahm had a simple message for Charley Hull and Team Europe before the Solheim Cup began: “Defend the colours, defend the shirt.”The Spanish star shared the message with the European team on September 10 during the tournament's final practice day, building anticipation just ahead of the opening matchplay rounds at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands. Rahm knows the pressure of playing for Europe better than most. His message focused on pride, the players who came before them and the chance to leave something behind for the next generation.

Jon Rahm Urges Charley Hull And Team Europe To Defend Europe's Colours

Rahm's message was shared by the official Solheim Cup Europe account on X ahead of the opening day. Speaking directly to the players, he said, “All right, Team Europe. Not that I can say anything to any of you to motivate, but all I wanna say is good luck. You're home. Defend the colours, defend the shirt.” His words were aimed at a team preparing to play the United States on home soil.

Rahm then asked the players to think beyond this week. “Remember who came before you and make sure you're one of those that's gonna be someone they'll remember in the future. Good luck,” he said. The timing matters because Europe enters the 2026 Solheim Cup as the challenger after losing 15½-12½ to the United States in Virginia in 2024.

There is also a strong home record behind Rahm's message. Europe has not lost the Solheim Cup on home soil since 2015, when the United States won in Germany by 14½-13½. This year's event is being held in the Netherlands for the first time, giving Anna Nordqvist's team home support as they try to take back the cup.

Jon Rahm's Ryder Cup Experience Adds Weight To His Message

Rahm is speaking from experience. The Spaniard has played in four Ryder Cups since his debut in 2018 and owns a 9-5-3 match record overall. In 2025, he earned three points from five matches at Bethpage Black, including two foursomes wins with Tyrrell Hatton.

That experience makes his message easy for Europe's players to understand. Charley Hull and Carlota Ciganda are both playing in their eighth Solheim Cup, while Lottie Woad is among Europe's younger stars. The team also includes four rookies, giving the veterans an important role in guiding the new players through the pressure.

The Solheim Cup starts on September 11 and runs through September 13 at Bernardus Golf. Twenty-eight points are available across foursomes, fourballs and singles. Europe needs 15 points to win the trophy, while the United States needs 14 to retain it after its 2024 victory. Rahm's five-word message now has to become action.