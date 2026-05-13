Europe captain Luke Donald finally has clarity around Jon Rahm ahead of the 2027 Ryder Cup after the LIV Golf star settled his long-running dispute with the DP World Tour. Rahm agreed to pay outstanding fines and committed to playing at least five DP World Tour events through 2026, restoring his eligibility for Europe's Ryder Cup team. The settlement ends months of uncertainty surrounding one of Europe's biggest stars and removes a major concern for Donald as preparations continue for the Ryder Cup at Adare Manor.

Jon Rahm Settlement Gives Europe Ryder Cup Relief

Rahm had strongly criticised the DP World Tour's punishment system after joining LIV Golf and reportedly settled fines worth £2.21 million earlier this month. The agreement now restores his membership and Ryder Cup eligibility. Donald made it clear he stayed away from the negotiation process itself but remained in contact with Rahm throughout the situation.

“I'm not involved in the policy of the DP World Tour and the discussions between the parties. I did talk to Jon. I just wanted to get his thoughts on where he was,” Donald stated at the press conference.

The Europe captain also admitted the ongoing LIV Golf divide has complicated his job across multiple Ryder Cup cycles. “The longer you leave that, the more onus is on me to potentially help with some of those bridges. Last two Ryder Cups, I've had to deal with the world of golf. It's been very different to what we've ever seen in the past.”

LIV Golf Uncertainty Still Hanging Over Ryder Cup Plans

Donald acknowledged that golf's wider uncertainty is far from over, especially with questions continuing around LIV Golf's long-term future and Ryder Cup qualification rules.

“We don't really know what's going to happen with LIV. I don't try and make decisions on things that are unknown.” When asked about Rahm rebuilding relationships inside the team environment, Donald used a simple comparison to explain how he views the situation moving forward. “Even brothers fight sometimes. But deep down, they love each other, and the mission is pretty clear when we play a Ryder Cup, and that's to win.”

Europe now has Rahm fully eligible again. Whether the wider tensions around LIV Golf disappear before Adare Manor is another matter entirely.