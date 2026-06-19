Jason Day arrived at the U.S. Open 2026 hoping to turn around a difficult season. Instead, his week came to an unexpected end before the opening round was even complete. The former major champion withdrew after just 10 holes because of a back injury, raising fresh concerns about a health issue that has troubled him for years. The update came from PGA Tour Communications on X, leaving fans worried about what comes next for the Australian star.

Jason Day Withdraws From U.S. Open 2026 After Back Injury Scare

Things started going wrong early for Jason Day during his first round. Beginning on the back nine, he never looked comfortable and quickly slipped down the leaderboard. He opened with a bogey on the 10th hole and then made six straight bogeys from the 13th through the 18th.

By the time he reached the second hole, Day was seven over par through 10 holes. Shortly after hitting his tee shot on the par-3 second, he was taken off the course in a cart. PGA Tour Communications later posted on X, “Jason Day WD during round one of the U.S. Open with a back injury.”

The withdrawal added another setback to what has already been a challenging season. While Day finished tied for second at The American Express earlier this year, he has recorded only one top-10 finish since then. His latest injury concern also shifts attention to a much bigger story that has followed him throughout his career.

Jason Day's Long Battle With Back Problems Continues

For many golf fans, this situation feels familiar. Long before this week's withdrawal, Day had spent years trying to manage physical issues while competing at the highest level. His talent has never been questioned, but staying healthy has often been the bigger challenge.

This latest withdrawal was reportedly the 12th injury-related withdrawal of his career, with many linked to back problems. According to past reports, Day has dealt with back pain since he was 13 years old. In 2019, MRI scans revealed an annular tear in his L4-L5 discs, and in 2020 he underwent rhizotomy surgery to help manage the condition.

Day has also battled benign positional vertigo, a condition that affected him during the 2015 U.S. Open and again at the 2023 Masters. For now, the severity of his current back issue remains unknown. With the Travelers Championship approaching, fans will be hoping for positive news.