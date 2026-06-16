Tiger Woods is currently focused on supporting his girlfriend Vanessa Trump as she undergoes treatment for breast cancer, according to sources quoted by PEOPLE magazine. The development comes as the golf icon continues to deal with the fallout from his recent arrest and his decision to step away from the sport indefinitely.

Vanessa Trump's health battle becomes Tiger Woods' focus

According to a source quoted by PEOPLE, Vanessa Trump's ongoing health challenges have shifted Tiger Woods' attention away from his own difficulties in recent months. “Vanessa's needs and issues have taken Tiger's thoughts outside of his own legal, medical and personal struggles, which has been good for him,” an insider told PEOPLE. “He has given her a lot of love — even while away working on himself. It shows he has character.”

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump's relationship

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump are in a relationship, and according to the People report, he has remained closely involved with her family during her health battle.

The report also notes that Woods returned in time to support Vanessa's daughter Kai during her high school graduation, highlighting the role he continues to play within the family's day-to-day life.

Tiger Woods' decision to step away from golf

The latest update comes just weeks after Woods announced that he would be stepping away from golf indefinitely to focus on his health and recovery. The 15-time Major champion made the announcement following his arrest on March 27 after a rollover accident.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, causing property damage and refusing to submit to a lawful test. Deputies also reportedly found painkillers in his pocket at the scene.

In a statement released after the incident, Woods said, “I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today. I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery. I'm committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time.”

What happens to the legal case?

While Woods remains away from competitive golf, the legal case linked to the March accident is still active. According to the report, Florida prosecutors are seeking access to his medical records as part of the investigation.