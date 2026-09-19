Greg Norman was stuck in a golf slump that seemed to have no end, so he turned to the one man he trusted most, Jack Nicklaus. What followed became a major turning point.

Norman recently recalled how Nicklaus helped him look beyond his swing and focus on what was happening in his head and life. The advice came during a difficult stretch that lasted 27 months without a PGA TOUR win. Norman later ended that run by winning the 1992 Canadian Open in a playoff against Bruce Lietzke.

Greg Norman Turns To Jack Nicklaus During His Slump

Norman shared the story while speaking with Golf Digest, explaining how badly the slump had affected him. “Now, I did have a slump in golf,” Norman said. “I went two years without any [inaudible], which felt like an eternity.” He then decided to call Nicklaus.

The two met at Nicklaus' home and talked for hours. Norman said Nicklaus spoke about his own struggles and the lessons he learned from coach Jack Grout. The bigger point was simple: Norman was looking for answers in his golf swing, while Nicklaus believed the real problem could be in his mind.

Norman remembered Nicklaus asking him to look at his life away from golf too. They discussed his relationships, home life and whether he felt comfortable with everything around him. That conversation became the bridge between Norman's frustration and the change that finally came at the 1992 Canadian Open.

Jack Nicklaus' Advice Stayed With Greg Norman

The conversation became so deep that Norman and Nicklaus did not notice the rain around them. Norman later sat in his car, watched the clouds and thought about what Nicklaus had told him. He then chose to return to the course and practice with a clear purpose.

Norman said Nicklaus' advice changed the way he looked at the slump. “Most of the time it's right here [in the head],” he recalled Nicklaus saying. Norman then went to the driving range and described what followed as the “best I ever hit the golf ball in years.”

The timing could hardly have been better. Norman won the 1992 Canadian Open by beating Bruce Lietzke in a playoff, ending a 27-month winless run that had started after his 1990 Memorial victory.

That old bond later became complicated. In 2022, Norman publicly criticized Nicklaus over his position on LIV Golf, while Nicklaus continued to support the PGA TOUR. Norman has since left LIV Golf, with his contract ending in August 2025.