Jon Rahm looked calm and in control when the U.S. Open began, but one missed putt quickly changed the mood. The former champion found himself making headlines during Round 2 after a frustrated reaction was caught on a hot mic. A short clip shared by NUCLR Golf has now gone viral across social media. While Rahm remained in contention at Shinnecock Hills, the moment reminded fans that even the world's best golfers can let emotions take over in the heat of competition.

Jon Rahm's NSFW Outburst Goes Viral After Missed U.S. Open Birdie Chance

The incident happened midway through Rahm's second round when he missed what appeared to be a makeable birdie putt. Moments later, the microphone picked up his reaction. In the clip shared by NUCLR Golf, Rahm can clearly be heard shouting, “F—K OFF!” as frustration spilled out following the costly miss.

The reaction quickly spread online because it came just a day after Rahm delivered one of the cleanest rounds of the tournament. On Thursday, he posted a bogey-free 68, becoming the first player to record a bogey-free opening round at a Shinnecock-hosted U.S. Open in 22 years. Expectations were high, making Friday's struggles even more noticeable.

Still, the outburst did not come from a player falling apart. Rahm entered the event in strong form with two wins and four runner-up finishes in his last eight LIV Golf starts. His frustration showed how much every shot matters at a major championship, and that pressure has often led golfers into emotional moments over the years.

Jon Rahm's History Of Emotional Moments Shows Golf's Competitive Pressure

For golf fans, Rahm's reaction was not completely surprising. Over the years, he has had several emotional moments on the course. The fiery side of his personality has appeared before, especially when tournaments become intense and every stroke carries extra weight.

Back in 2023, Rahm was caught in another heated moment when he told a cameraman, “Stop aiming at my face when I'm mad.” Earlier incidents included a club throw at the 2022 Memorial Tournament and another club-throwing moment at this year's PGA Championship, which later led to a formal apology and a warning under the tour's conduct policy.

Rahm is far from the only golfer to show emotion. Players like Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, and even Tiger Woods have had similar moments during high-pressure events. The difference is that Rahm's latest reaction came after a single missed putt, not a major meltdown. As Round 3 begins, the focus will return to his golf. But the viral clip also shows why every moment at the U.S. Open can become a story.