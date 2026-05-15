The Crewe Cup Foundation has launched a new program at a national level to address issues related to affordability in making golf accessible to youths in 2026. With rising costs of living and many families being cut back on extracurricular activities, the foundation is looking to position golf not only as a sport but also as a platform for boosting self-confidence, teaching discipline, providing mentorship, and creating future opportunities. The campaign has received the backing of major sporting personalities like Stephen Curry, Tony Finau, and former NFL player Ben Roethlisberger.

Crewe Cup Foundation Seeks To Tackle Financial Barriers That Stop Youth From Engaging In Golf

The initiative will ensure that children all around America get a chance to experience golf through funding playing opportunities for children interested in golf but unable to afford the cost. This is part of a larger plan to create grassroots programs inside schools that lack resources.

Founding member Mike Bennett said that economic struggles should not dictate whether or not young people can participate in programs that provide opportunities for developing their character and life skills. Bennett attributed his career, relationships, and personal development to playing golf, referring to the program as an obligation toward future generations. The long-term strategy of the program is to create a sustainable way of introducing young people to golf by collaborating with golf courses across America that could provide reduced-rate or even free opportunities for participants.

Interest in the program has grown quickly within the sports industry. Basketball superstar Stephen Curry applauded the program for helping young athletes develop confidence and belief in themselves through sports, and professional golfer Tony Finau shared his story of how he struggled to enter the golf world after not having access to the typical training materials.

Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Expansion Of Golf In Communities

The first area to roll out the program will include Pittsburgh, where Ben Roethlisberger has been instrumental in establishing a partnership between the foundation and First Tee of Pittsburgh. This partnership will bring golf lessons right into the classrooms of underprivileged schools while also teaching them life skills.

Program Director Eric Kinnamon said that it was a transformational model that had the power to transform the lives of hundreds of youths through providing them with an end-to-end path from discovery to funding.

The initiative has garnered support from big luxury brands and sport brands such as Bentley Motors, Miura Golf, Vessel, and Holderness & Bourne.

With increasing participation among young people, it can be said that the youth golf initiative by the Crewe Cup Foundation will come out as one of the biggest initiatives taken by the sport towards making it affordable.