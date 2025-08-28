The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 season is set to see its draw take place on Thursday (August 28), with the 36 teams who have qualified for the top-tier European football competition finding out what fate has in store for them. French giants Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League title, held in the new league format for the first time in its history, and would be eager to defend it as the new phase of the competition begins.

A total of six English clubs will be participating in the Champions League this year, thanks to the Europa League triumph by Tottenham Hotspur. A total of 144 games will be played by 36 teams in this campaign, with the final scheduled to be held in Budapest, Hungary.

European football's governing body, UEFA, has projected a total prize money of nearly 2.5 billion Euros this time, with the winners earning over 100 million Euros in prize money alone. In the last edition, PSG reportedly earned close to 150 million Euros from their victory.

A look at the pots ahead of the UEFA Champions League draw:

POT 1:

Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid

Manchester City

Bayern Munich

Liverpool

Internazionale

Chelsea

Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona

POT 2

Arsenal

Bayer Leverkusen

Atlético Madrid

Benfica

Atalanta

Villarreal

Juventus

Eintracht Frankfurt

Club Brugge

POT 3

Tottenham Hotspur

PSV Eindhoven

Ajax

Napoli

Sporting CP

Olympiacos

Slavia Prague

Bodo/Glimt

Marseille

POT 4

F.C. Kobenhavn

AS Monaco

Galatasaray

Union St.-Gilloise

FK Qarabag

Athletic Club

Newcastle United

Pafos

Kairat Almaty

RESERVE

Fenerbahce

When is the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 draw?

The Champions League draw will take place on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

What time will the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 draw start?

The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 draw will start at 9:30 PM IST (5 PM UK Time).

What is the format of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 draw?

Each of the participating teams will be drawn to play a total of eight fixtures, facing two opponents from every pot. It also has to be noted that teams from the same country cannot face each other.

Not more than two matches against clubs from the same country can be held. Hence, a club like Liverpool could be drawn against Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich, but not against another German side like Borussia Dortmund.

How to watch the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 draw?

The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 draw can be streamed live on Sony Liv, with a live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.