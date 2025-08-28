UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Pots And More
The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 draw will be held on Thursday, with a total of 36 teams finding out what fate has in store for them.
- The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 draw is on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 9:30 PM IST
- Paris Saint-Germain are the defending champions in the new league format of the competition
- Six English clubs will participate, including Tottenham Hotspur via Europa League victory
The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 season is set to see its draw take place on Thursday (August 28), with the 36 teams who have qualified for the top-tier European football competition finding out what fate has in store for them. French giants Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League title, held in the new league format for the first time in its history, and would be eager to defend it as the new phase of the competition begins.
A total of six English clubs will be participating in the Champions League this year, thanks to the Europa League triumph by Tottenham Hotspur. A total of 144 games will be played by 36 teams in this campaign, with the final scheduled to be held in Budapest, Hungary.
European football's governing body, UEFA, has projected a total prize money of nearly 2.5 billion Euros this time, with the winners earning over 100 million Euros in prize money alone. In the last edition, PSG reportedly earned close to 150 million Euros from their victory.
A look at the pots ahead of the UEFA Champions League draw:
POT 1:
Paris Saint-Germain
Real Madrid
Manchester City
Bayern Munich
Liverpool
Internazionale
Chelsea
Borussia Dortmund
Barcelona
POT 2
Arsenal
Bayer Leverkusen
Atlético Madrid
Benfica
Atalanta
Villarreal
Juventus
Eintracht Frankfurt
Club Brugge
POT 3
Tottenham Hotspur
PSV Eindhoven
Ajax
Napoli
Sporting CP
Olympiacos
Slavia Prague
Bodo/Glimt
Marseille
POT 4
F.C. Kobenhavn
AS Monaco
Galatasaray
Union St.-Gilloise
FK Qarabag
Athletic Club
Newcastle United
Pafos
Kairat Almaty
RESERVE
Fenerbahce
When is the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 draw?
The Champions League draw will take place on Thursday, August 28, 2025.
What time will the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 draw start?
The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 draw will start at 9:30 PM IST (5 PM UK Time).
What is the format of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 draw?
Each of the participating teams will be drawn to play a total of eight fixtures, facing two opponents from every pot. It also has to be noted that teams from the same country cannot face each other.
Not more than two matches against clubs from the same country can be held. Hence, a club like Liverpool could be drawn against Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich, but not against another German side like Borussia Dortmund.
How to watch the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 draw?
The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 draw can be streamed live on Sony Liv, with a live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.