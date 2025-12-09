Cole Palmer will miss Chelsea's Champions League clash with Atalanta on Tuesday as boss Enzo Maresca tries to keep the injury-plagued forward fresh. Maresca confirmed on Monday that Palmer had been left out of Chelsea's squad in Bergamo as part of his recovery from a two-month spell on the sidelines. Palmer was initially troubled by a groin problem and then fractured his toe after stubbing it into a door at home. The 23-year-old made his first start for the Blues since September in Saturday's goalless draw at Bournemouth and Maresca is not willing to risk him for the Atalanta fixture.

"Cole is in part of his process in this moment. He's not available, he can't play two games in a row in three days," Maresca said.

"So we planned that, and it's just a way to protect him."

Liam Delap is also ruled out after injuring a shoulder at Bournemouth, but Maresca had a positive update on the injury-prone striker.

"Liam, fortunately, there is not any fracture, so that is good news," the Italian said.

"In terms of how long he will be out, we are not sure at this stage to be honest."

Delap has already missed two months of the season with a hamstring problem.

Delap's absence will not mean a recall for Raheem Sterling, who remains exiled along with Axel Disasi.

England forward Sterling and French defender Disasi have both been training away from the rest of the squad after failing to secure moves away from Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window.

"In terms of Raheem, once again it's the same thing I said about Axel, they are Chelsea players," Maresca said.

"Now also we are in December, January is coming, so anything can happen, obviously."

Chelsea defenders Reece James and Wesley Fofana also have their minutes managed following recent lengthy spells out injured but both have travelled to Italy

"Reece and Wes are both with us, so both are available for tomorrow's game," Maresca said.

Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho looks set to start, having settled in well since his summer switch from Manchester United.

"Sometimes in life you have to change things to maybe take a step forward or to improve as a player," the Argentine said.

"I think it was the right moment, also the right club. So yeah, it was an easy decision."

Chelsea will kick-off seventh in the Champions League table having beaten Barcelona 3-0 at Stamford Bridge in their last group phase match.

