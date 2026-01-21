A last-gasp Luis Suarez header condemned Paris Saint-Germain to a 2-1 defeat at Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday jeopardising the Champions League titleholders' chances of a top eight finish and direct qualification for the last-16. Colombian striker Suarez struck twice for Sporting in the second half, sealing victory with a 90th-minute header after substitute Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had equalised for PSG. Following victories for Real Madrid and Tottenham, PSG, with 13, points have dropped to fifth provisionally before Wednesday's matches, closely followed by Sporting.

Their home game against Newcastle in eight days will determine whether the Parisians avoid the two-legged playoff in February.

"It's the best away game we've played this season," said PSG coach Luis Enrique.

"The result is disappointing and unfair. It's a shame because I only saw one team throughout the entire match. We were far superior against a very good opponent. It's very disappointing because it's so unfair."

Despite being largely dominant, PSG struggled to create genuine chances, their combinations around the penalty area proving too weak and predictable for the Lisbon defense.

Brazilian Marquinhos twice went close with headers early but was off target.

Warren Zaire‑Emery found the net after half an hour but the goal was disallowed after a VAR review, one of three PSG goals ruled out during the match.

Ousmane Dembele missed from close range three minutes before the break.

Sporting goalkeeper Rui Silva proved solid with saves from shots by Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, and Bradley Barcola.

Sporting managed to weather the storm and created several promising opportunities, the best being a missed chance by Suarez, who failed to connect with a dangerous cross from Francisco Trincao right in front of goal six minutes after the break.

Suarez redeemed himself and ignited the home crowd with a clinical finish to beat Lucas Chevalier after 74 minutes. A poorly cleared corner followed by an unfortunate deflection proved fatal to the hitherto impenetrable Parisian defence.

Kvaratskhelia levelled after 79 minutes but Suarez struck again late.

For PSG, the fans will be on tenterhooks until the very end in their bid for a top-eight finish.

