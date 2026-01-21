Kylian Mbappe struck twice against his former side Monaco as Real Madrid romped to an emphatic 6-1 Champions League victory on Tuesday to ease tensions around the club. Vinicius Junior, who was jeered by his own fans during a home win over Levante last weekend, also shone and scored a brilliant goal as Madrid strengthened their bid to claim a top eight finish in the league phase. New coach Alvaro Arbeloa secured a second win at the helm after replacing Xabi Alonso last week, with his team producing a dazzling attacking display to help fans forget recent disappointments.

Jude Bellingham and Franco Mastantuono were also on target for Los Blancos and Thilo Kehrer bundled a Vinicius cross into his own net as Madrid delivered perhaps their best performance of the season.

"The players won this game, with their effort and their quality," Arbeloa told Movistar, after the record 15-time champions moved provisionally second in the league phase table.

"I loved their attitude and their quality, this mentality and ambition is what all Madrid fans want to see."

There were still a few boos for Vinicius at the start but they dried as he reminded Madrid's fans how good he can be.

"The last few days have been very complicated, for all of us, but above all for me because of the whistles, and everyone speaking about me," said Vinicius.

"I try to give everything for this shirt and for the club who have given me so much."

Mbappe has been in superb form even as Madrid have struggled and stretched his lead at the top of the European goalscoring charts with his 10th and 11th goals to give his team a commanding lead.

After missing the Copa del Rey humiliation by Albacete in Arbeloa's disastrous first game, Mbappe has netted in the next two matches.

It took just five minutes for the French superstar to open the scoring, slotting home from just inside the area after Fede Valverde knocked on Mastantuono's cut-back.

After celebrating with his team-mates Mbappe apologised to the visiting supporters, having first emerged into the world's spotlight while at Monaco.

Ansu Fati, on loan at Monaco from Madrid's rivals Barcelona, came close before Arbeloa's side struck again.

They launched a devastating counter-attack, with Eduardo Camavinga's clever flick to Arda Guler sparking the move. Guler found Vinicius, who span the ball across for Mbappe, just onside, to tuck home.

Despite being shredded defensively, Monaco offered some attacking threat and Jordan Teze hit the crossbar with a well-guided long range effort.

Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois also made a couple of solid saves before the break, with Madrid's third coming shortly after the action resumed.

Vinicius, heavily involved, unselfishly teed up former River Plate playmaker Mastantuono, who swept home.

'This is my Vinicius'

After 55 minutes Madrid had four, with Kehrer turning Vinicius's raking low cross into his own net as Monaco crumbled.

Arbeloa has only had words of praise for Vinicius since taking over and the forward rewarded his coach with a hug after ramming in the fifth.

Vinicius fired into the top corner past helpless goalkeeper Philipp Kohn for only his second goal in his last 19 matches for the club.

"This is my Vinicius," said Real midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. "When we play well, the people that come here are very happy. Today was a very good night here in the Bernabeu."

Teze pulled one back for Monaco after a mistake by Dani Ceballos, before Madrid struck again to round off the rout.

Bellingham rounded the goalkeeper to net in the 80th minute after Dean Huijsen cleverly dummied Valverde's pass.

The England international celebrated by chugging several imaginary drinks, an apparent riposte to claims he is fond of the nightlife in Spain, while Madrid's heavy win offered their own response to the turbulent period they are in.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)