The 2027 Champions League final will be played at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, European football's governing body UEFA announced on Thursday. It will be the second time that Atletico Madrid's home stadium has hosted the final of Europe's elite club competition after Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur there in 2019. Azerbaijan's capital Baku had been the other candidate to host next season's showpiece game, but UEFA opted for the Spanish capital following a meeting of its executive committee in Tirana.

This season's Champions League final will take place in Budapest on May 30, 2026.

UEFA also announced that the 2027 Women's Champions League final will be played in Warsaw, while the Austrian city of Salzburg will be the venue for the UEFA Super Cup next year.

