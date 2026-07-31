Indian men registered a second successive bronze medal finish at the World Squash Junior Team Championships after losing 0-2 to the United States in the semifinals, a day after the women's team went down to their American counterparts in the quarterfinals. Gurveer Singh was edged by Brendan Tagliarini 7-11, 12-10, 9-11, 7-11 in a close opening match, while No. 1 string Aryaveer Dewan lost to Yaseen Shalaby 5-11, 7-11, 5-11. This is the first time an Indian team has won back-to-back medals at the world junior team competition.

The opening match saw Tagliarini, who was celebrating his 17th birthday, battle back from 2-1 down against Gurveer to give the USA the early lead, winning 11-7, 9-11, 6-11, 11-7, 11-3.

With momentum firmly in the USA's favour, No.1 string Shalaby made a fast start in the second match, sealing both the tie and a place in the final with a 3-0 victory over Aryaveer.

“I fought as hard as I could and he pushed me to play my best. I just kept telling myself that I could do it and my coach ‘Nicky T' (Nick Taylor) helped push me through it! It feels amazing to clutch it for the team!” said Tagliarini after the match.

And with Shalaby sealing the tie for the USA, he said, “It's amazing, India's a tough opponent and they upset England yesterday and they have what it takes to show why they're one of the best.

“I just want to say I'm so happy to have this victory with my teammates and friends, as it wouldn't be possible without them, we all support each other and are a really good team.”

The USA will now face Egypt in the men's final, a repeat of the 2025 final in Cairo, Egypt. The defending champions were forced to battle hard against France, who refused to make it easy at any point in the tie.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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