Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu congratulated teenage squash star Anahat Singh after she created history by becoming the first Indian to win the World Junior Squash Championships title, saying she had no doubt the triumph would be the first of many big victories in the youngster's career. Sharing a heartfelt message on social media, Sindhu said she was proud of Anahat's achievement and recalled meeting her through Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ) in 2022, when the squash prodigy's maturity left a lasting impression.

“I couldn't be prouder of this young champion, Anahat Singh, for winning the World Junior Squash Championships!” Sindhu wrote on X.

“One of my favourite memories of Anahat goes back to 2022, when I had the opportunity to speak with her through OGQ. Even at that age, what stood out wasn't just her extraordinary talent, but also the remarkable maturity, composure, and clarity with which she carried herself. It left a lasting impression on me,” she added.

Expressing confidence that Anahat's success was only the start, Sindhu said, “I know this is only the beginning. This is the first of many, many big victories to come.”

I couldn't be prouder of this young champion, Anahat Singh, on winning the World Junior Squash Championships!



One of my favorite memories of Anahat goes back to 2022, when I had the opportunity to speak with her through OGQ. Even at that age, what stood out wasn't just her... pic.twitter.com/R8RxUEcSR8 — PV Sindhu (@Pvsindhu1) July 26, 2026

Anahat entered the tournament as the top seed and lived up to expectations with a commanding 11-3, 11-7, 11-9 victory over Egypt's second seed Ruqayya Salem in the women's final. The triumph made her the first non-Egyptian player to win the women's World Junior Squash Championships title since American Amanda Sobhy in 2010.

The Indian had already scripted history by becoming the first player from the country in 21 years to reach the final after defeating Egypt's Barb Sameh in the semifinals. By overcoming another Egyptian opponent in the title clash, Anahat also ended Egypt's dominance of the women's event, with the country having produced every champion since 2011.

The title marks a watershed moment for Indian squash, with Anahat becoming the country's first-ever women's World Junior champion and one of the brightest young talents in the sport.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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