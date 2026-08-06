India's Suraj Kumar Chand clinched the men's singles title at the 2026 FISU World University Championship Squash after defeating Hungary's Benedek Takacs in a thrilling five-game final, while Spain's Marta Dominguez Fernandez won the women's singles crown in Mumbai on Thursday. Representing both India and Somaiya Vidyavihar University, Suraj overcame Takacs 3-2 in a hard-fought contest. After the two finalists were locked at two games apiece, the Indian produced a dominant display in the decider, winning it 11-4 to secure the gold medal in front of a jubilant home crowd, according to a release.

Suraj Kumar held his nerve in a gripping five-game final to clinch the men's singles gold medal on home soil, while Marta Dominguez Fernandez showcased exceptional composure and attacking brilliance to secure Spain's women's singles title.

The men's final delivered everything a championship match promised. Suraj faced Hungary's Benedek Takacs in an absorbing contest that swung from one player to the other, with both finalists locked at two games apiece after four fiercely contested games. With the home crowd firmly behind him, Suraj produced his best squash of the match in the decider, racing to an 11-4 victory to seal a 3-2 triumph, sparking jubilant celebrations across the venue.

The victory marked a major achievement for Indian university squash, with Suraj becoming the men's singles champion on home soil. Takacs settled for the silver medal, earning Hungary its first international squash medal in two decades.

In the women's final, Spain's Marta Dominguez Fernandez produced a composed and clinical display to defeat Hong Kong China's Ching Hei Fung 3-0, adding the women's singles gold medal to Spain's growing success in international university squash.

The victory carried added emotional significance as Marta celebrated her championship title on her father's birthday.

Suraj reached the final after staging a remarkable comeback victory over France's Joshua Jacques-Phinera in the semi-finals, demonstrating resilience and determination throughout the tournament. Marta, meanwhile, maintained her impressive form across the championship, culminating in a dominant performance in the title clash.

Reflecting on his victory, Suraj Kumar Chand said, "Benedek is an exceptional player, and I knew it would be a tough final. This is one of the most memorable matches of my career. Winning on home courts, with so much support behind me, is a dream come true. I'm grateful to everyone who believed in me and supported me throughout this journey."

The conclusion of the singles competition marks another successful chapter in the 2026 FISU World University Championship Squash, which has welcomed student-athletes from 14 nations for four days of elite competition, the release said.

Hosted by Somaiya Vidyavihar University in collaboration with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) and supported by the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI), the championship has highlighted the rising standard of university squash while providing student-athletes from around the world with an opportunity to compete at the highest level.

As medals were presented and the champions celebrated on court, the conclusion of the singles competition stood as a celebration of sporting excellence, international friendship and the growing strength of university squash worldwide. The championship now continues with the eagerly anticipated team competition, where nations will once again battle for world honours.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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