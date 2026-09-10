India's Abhay Singh has been awarded the second seed in the men's singles draw while trailblazer Anahat Singh has been seeded third in the women's singles as both players push for the gold medal in the Asian Games, also securing qualification for the 2028 Olympics in the process. The seedings, announced on Thursday, were prepared considering the world rankings by July 13. While India have won three gold medals in the Asian Games, they are yet to step on the top of the singles podium. Squash will make its Olympic debut in couple of years and the singles winners of the Asian Games earn direct qualification for the 2028 Summers Games in Los Angeles, raising the stakes significantly.

Anahat, India's first ever junior world champion, is expected to win a medal at the Asian Games if not the gold. The world number 20's main competitors include fifth ranked and defending champion Sivasangari Subramaniam from Malaysia and sixth ranked Satomi Watanbe from Japan.

The 18-year-old had fallen short against Subramaniam in the London Classic quarterfinals recently. Tanvi Khanna is another Indian in the women's singles draw and has been seeded seventh.

In the men's singles draw, 24th-ranked Abhay has been given the second seed behind 18th ranked defending champion Eain Yow Mg from Malaysia. India's Veer Chotrani has been seeded fourth. Veteran Joshna Chinappa will be seen in action in mixed doubles and women's team events in her record seventh consecutive Asian Games appearance.

The Indian men's team comprising Abhay, Chotrani, V Senthilkumar and Suraj Kumar Chand has been awarded the top seed ahead of Malaysia, Pakistan and Hong Kong. The Anahat-led women's team has been seeded third.

India had won won the men's team and mixed doubles gold in the previous edition in Hangzhou, China. Abhay was part of the winning men's team while the mixed doubles gold came via Harinder Pal Sandhu, who is now part of the coaching staff, and Dipika Pallikal.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain's Royal Family Welcomes World Cup Champions To Zarzuela Palace