The Indian pair of Vanshika Chaudhary and Shiva Narwal delivered a composed performance to clinch the 10m air pistol mixed team silver medal at the ISSF Junior World Championship. The Indian duo shot a total of 469.7 to finish behind Poland's Malgorzata Dabrowska and Ivan Rakitski, who combined for a winning total of 471.9. The bronze medal went to Chinese Taipei 1, represented by Cheng Yen-Ching and Hsieh Hsiang-Chen, who posted 410.0 points.

With Tuesday's silver finish, India continued to top the medal standings at the championship. The country's overall tally rose to 16 medals, including five gold, four silver and seven bronze medals.

More than 800 shooters from 70 federations are competing in the fifth edition of the Junior World Championships, with India fielding an 84-member contingent.

The tournament runs until June 26.

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