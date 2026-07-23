As students continue to raise their voices in the national capital, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, a familiar voice from the sporting world has hit the nail on the head. Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, who is one of the most respected sporting figures in the country, shared a hard-hitting post on social media highlighting why the current issue concerns not just students, but everyone in the country.

Bindra, who is not one to meddle in political issues, shared his honest perspective on the topic as enraged students continue to demand the removal of the Education Minister over the NEET paper leak and student suicides. The shooting legend stressed the need to create an education system that rewards merit and nurtures curiosity, as these traits are essential to propel the country further on the path to development. For him, that is the clear way forward for India's education system.

"I have never considered myself a political person. But I do believe that some issues belong to all of us, regardless of where we stand. Education is one of them. The measure of a nation is found not only in its economy or its achievements, but in the opportunities it creates for its young people," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"An education system that inspires confidence, rewards merit and nurtures curiosity is one of a nation's greatest strengths. I hope we can all unite and work together to continually strengthen our education system, so that it remains a source of opportunity, innovation and hope for generations to come," Bindra added.

I have never considered myself a political person. But I do believe that some issues belong to all of us, regardless of where we stand. Education is one of them.



The measure of a nation is found not only in its economy or its achievements, but in the opportunities it creates for… — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) July 23, 2026

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also promised the youth of the country that those behind the paper leak would not be spared.

"Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," he wrote on X.

As the matter escalates, the body behind the protests at Jantar Mantar, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has maintained its stance, with the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan remaining its top demand.

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