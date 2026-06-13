India bid a tearful farewell to legendary shooter and coach Jaspal Rana on Saturday as his mortal remains were placed at his residence for the public, fellow athletes, and dignitaries to pay their last respects. Full state honours were accorded to the 49-year-old, whose sudden death following cardiac complications left the Indian sporting fraternity in shock. Widely regarded as one of India's greatest pistol shooters, Rana passed away after battling heart-related complications. His untimely demise triggered an outpouring of grief from political leaders, athletes, coaches, and fans across the country, all remembering a man who played a transformative role in Indian shooting.

Born in Uttarakhand on June 28, 1976, Rana announced himself on the global stage in 1994 when he won the junior world title in the 25m Standard Pistol event in Milan with a world-record score. Two years later, he represented India at the Atlanta Olympics, becoming one of the pioneering figures of Indian shooting on the international circuit.

Rana enjoyed a decorated competitive career spanning more than a decade. He amassed 15 medals at the Commonwealth Games, including nine gold medals across four editions between 1994 and 2006. At the Asian Games, he secured eight medals, four of them gold, cementing his status as one of the country's most accomplished shooters.

Among the highlights of his illustrious career was his heroic performance at the 2006 Doha Asian Games, where he battled a high fever to claim three gold medals and equal the world record of 590 in the 25m Centre Fire Pistol event.

His achievements earned him some of India's highest sporting honours, including the Arjuna Award in 1994 and the Padma Shri in 1997.

After retiring from competitive shooting, Rana seamlessly transitioned into coaching and became one of the architects of India's modern shooting success. As the national coach and High-Performance Coach for the 25m pistol discipline, he mentored several elite shooters, most notably guiding Manu Bhaker to her historic twin bronze medals at the Paris Olympics.

For his outstanding contribution as a mentor, Rana was conferred the Dronacharya Award in 2020, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations of Indian athletes.

--IANS

vi/

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | RCB Outplay CSK For 2nd Win On Trot, Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co Suffer 3rd Loss